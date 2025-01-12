The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LSU’s Livvy Dunne has ‘cuteness’ little girls in awe of her gymnastics skills

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer impresses two adorable little fans with her latest performance.

Livvy Dunne has become one of the most recognizable faces in women’s collegiate gymnastics — if not the most. Little girls watching her compete want to be her. For Saturday’s big LSU quad event, Dunne shared the most adorable post of two little girls who were watching and looking up to her.

The 22-year-old viral Lady Tigers gymnast began the year with a stunning performance in front of boyfriend Paul Skenes and sister Julz Dunne, who wore a crazy LSU cowgirl fit.

Livvy then flew with the team for Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where she wore some shades and a baller purple fit with her teammates. She then showed off some unreal poses on the balance beam while warming up.

Dunne backed up her last performance with another incredible one with her double flip maneuver and super score on the floor, and had two little adorable fans watching her routine on TV. The post was shared with her on Instagram that said, “Dream BIG,” and Dunne reposted it and wrote, “so much cuteness 😭.”

It doesn’t get much cuter than that.

The Lady Tigers finished second in the quad, 197.950-197.650, to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Those cute fans can watch Dunner again for a big SEC showdown with the Florida Gators on January 17 where she will try for three big performances in a row.

