Livvy Dunne swoons over 'best' Uber driver ever, boyfriend Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne is back on the mats for her final year with the LSU gymnastics team.
The social media and Tigers star announced over the summer that she would be returning to Baton Rouge for her final year of eligibility, and she has been making the most of her last dance.
On Thursday, the No. 2 Tigers made their way to Oklahoma City for this weekend's highly-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet which will also feature No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal.
Livvy documented her trip to Oklahoma City, of course, and she had a very special Uber drive to send her on her way.
She shared a photo inside of the "best Uber ever" which happened to be boyfriend Paul Skenes, as they cheesed for the camera.
Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick of the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, was named an MLB All-Star during his rookie season.
Livvy, meanwhile, is the top female NIL earner in the NCAA and is collecting brand deals like Infinity Stones. Livvy has more than 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok.
While Livvy has been jetting across the country in support of her boyfriend throughout the summer, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace has been returning the favor and cheering her on during her final season.
But, now that she has touched down in Oklahoma City, Dunne's main focus before hitting the mats needs to be on staying warm, because the weather is not being friendly.
Despite the cold weather, Livvy isn't letting her spirits get down.
She has proved she is ready to go whenever her name is called for the defending national champions.
Livvy and LSU compete in Session 2 of the meet, which begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Session 1 and Session 3 will air on the ACC Network.
