The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne swoons over 'best' Uber driver ever, boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne had a special Uber driver ahead of this weekend's Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet.

Josh Sanchez

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators.
LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne warms up against the Florida Gators. / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is back on the mats for her final year with the LSU gymnastics team.

The social media and Tigers star announced over the summer that she would be returning to Baton Rouge for her final year of eligibility, and she has been making the most of her last dance.

On Thursday, the No. 2 Tigers made their way to Oklahoma City for this weekend's highly-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet which will also feature No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal.

MORE: Livvy Dunne flexes LSU purple, black leotard with stealth Tigers sparkles in uni

Livvy documented her trip to Oklahoma City, of course, and she had a very special Uber drive to send her on her way.

She shared a photo inside of the "best Uber ever" which happened to be boyfriend Paul Skenes, as they cheesed for the camera.

Livvy Dunner, Paul Skenes, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick of the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, was named an MLB All-Star during his rookie season.

MORE: Livvy Dunne drops epic photodump of rookie WAG season, Paul Skenes

Livvy, meanwhile, is the top female NIL earner in the NCAA and is collecting brand deals like Infinity Stones. Livvy has more than 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok.

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While Livvy has been jetting across the country in support of her boyfriend throughout the summer, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace has been returning the favor and cheering her on during her final season.

MORE: Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes share adorable moment after LSU gymnastics showcase

But, now that she has touched down in Oklahoma City, Dunne's main focus before hitting the mats needs to be on staying warm, because the weather is not being friendly.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Snapcha

MORE: Livvy Dunne NIL Net Worth 2024: How Much is Olivia Dunne Worth?

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Despite the cold weather, Livvy isn't letting her spirits get down.

MORE: Livvy Dunne's epic locker room selfie sparkles in flashy leotard

She has proved she is ready to go whenever her name is called for the defending national champions.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Livvy and LSU compete in Session 2 of the meet, which begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Session 1 and Session 3 will air on the ACC Network.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Relationships