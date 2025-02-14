Livvy Dunne shares sloppy activity with Paul Skenes apart for Valentine’s Day
Livvy Dunne had a Valentine’s Day away from boyfriend Paul Skenes, but she sent him an epic post on Instagram to celebrate her love.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer spent most of Skenes’ MLB offseason with him, but the Pittsburgh Pirates ace had to report with pitchers and catchers. Meanwhile, Dunne and the No. 2 defending national champion Lady Tigers take on the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Friday night.
RELATED: Paul Skenes has ultimate flex holding Livvy Dunne getting off private jet
The couple has been together since 2023 when Skenes pitched at LSU before he became the No. 1 MLB draft pick and a National League Rookie of the Year. We’ve seen them together in many special moments like her rating his gymnastics skills, or the night her low-cut blue dress upstaged his MLB awards banquet, and this past weekend for the Super Bowl where she slayed some Daisy Dukes in an epic selfie with him.
While Skenes posted an iconic Dunne kissing photo for his Valentine’s Day post, Dunne followed it up with a very “Ghost” movie-like scene doing pottery with the 6-foot-6 All-Star.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne overtakes Paul Skenes' couples photo in black miniskirt, knee-high boots
While it’s not quite as steamy as Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore in the 1990 classic film, it’s still looks like quite the scene — and the mess.
Those two always look like they are having a great time together. Is a proposal in the near future?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots