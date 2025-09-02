Livvy Dunne stuns in black cut-out dress eating caviar in very odd way
Livvy Dunne lived it up on Labor Day with a seafood feast meant for a queen. She posted some amazing pictures including her reaction to trying caviar in a very odd way.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and NIL queen has been leading quite the baller lifestyle with trips all over the place including to the beach in Florida where she showed off her “future home” — she’d also purchase one in New York City — and the Hamptons where she had a patriotic “red, white & freckled” bikini. She’s also been all over for boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes’ games including a Pirates WAG pool day.
She was also just at the US Open tennis matches in Flushing Meadows, New York, where she turned heads in a strapless dress while enjoying a cocktail with sister Julz Dunne and dancing in the stands.
From there, it was back off to the Hamptons again over Labor Day where she posted this incredible food picture full of crab legs and lobsters on the grill.
She’d then show off trying caviar in her cut-out dress while taking it like it was some salt for a tequila shot.
Hey, she’s been living in Lousiana and isn’t afraid to get dirty with her food. It all tastes just as good and she clearly loved it.
It’s just another day in the baller life that is Livvy Dunne’s lately.
