Livvy Dunne sizzles in all-denim, abs-out jaw-dropping fit
Livvy Dunne is “obsessed with” her new fit, and everyone else should be, too.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer is back at LSU training for her fifth and final season for the Lady Tigers gymnastics team after an epic week of fit hits. Over Thanksgiving break back home in New Jersey we saw Dunne give a cozy makeup-free selfie, then a bedroom look with “girl next door” vibes, followed by her “cooking” up an unreal black leather miniskirt in the kitchen.
The 22-year-old reluctantly returned back to Louisiana after a night out in New York City in another naughty look, and is not only back to the grind in the gym, but managed to drop another fit stunner on her TikTok. This time she’s went with an all-denim look in jeans and a jacket with it tied to reveal her stunning abs.
Stunning. All she needs is some cowboy boots and a hat and she’d fit right in on the ranch.
Dunne is training hard to help LSU defend its first-ever gymnastics championship, showing off some serious air with this maneuver in tiny shorts.
She’s clearly looking good whether it’s on the mat or posing in unreal fits like this all-denim look.
