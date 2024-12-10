Livvy Dunne sizzles in fire-red workout fit showing off every curve
Livvy Dunne is back training after an epic Thanksgiving week back home in New Jersey, and she flexed a sizzling workout fit that showed off her toned body.
The fifth-year senior LSU Lady Tigers gymnasts is working hard to help the school defend its first-ever national championship with her whirling dervish twirls, and her insane air on her flips while in tiny shorts.
The 22-year-old is in insane shape and loves to flaunt it like her stunning leather miniskirt she “cooked” up in the kitchen over the break, and her naughty New York all-black fit while out in the city.
In her latest post on Instagram, she showed off every curve of her body in a fire-red workout fit with her socks on and a beanie. She also had some seductive poses to boot.
Yea, she must workout.
When Dunne isn’t training, traveling, or posing for epic photos, she’s spending time with boyfriend Paul Skenes, the pitcher who is the National League Rookie of the Year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The two just had a date night in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Skenes gave Dunne a stare for the ages.
Date night aside, it’s all about getting ready for the season as the Lady Tigers have a showcase event December 16 for the fans. No doubt, Dunne will look good on that night as she always does.
