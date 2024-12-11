Livvy Dunne stuns in all-black fit selfie for romantic Paul Skenes date
Livvy Dunne is back with boyfriend Paul Skenes after an epic Thanksgiving week without him, and the two are back to their adorable couple selves.
The viral fifth-year LSU gymnastics senior has been inseparable from Skenes since his National League Rookie of the Year season ended for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but a week away back home in New Jersey saw Dunne stun with a girl next door look, take a cozy makeup-free selfie, and “cooked” up a special leather miniskirt in the kitchen.
While Dunne returned to practice and prepares for finals week before the Christmas break, the two found time to have a date night in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Skenes gave her the most epic stare at the dinner table. Now, Dunne shared some epic bathroom selfies from the night as well, revealing her sizzling all-black top and leather pants she wore.
Dunne has certainly rocked the all-black looks lately (see above).
The 22-year-olds have dated since 2023 when Skenes went to LSU and Dunne “stalked him” after a baseball game.
Now, they are just “stalking” each other in the bathroom for some epic selfies.
