Livvy Dunne unveils never-seen-before fit in selfie for 'amazing photoshoot'
It's hard to keep up with all of Livvy Dunne's fantastic fits.
The social media star and LSU Tigers gymnast revealed some behind-the-scenes photos from her latest brand-empire building photoshoot, including the world's sickest golf cart whip.
After enjoying a date night in New Orleans with boyfriend Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates ace and recently named NL Rookie of the Year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was on the set to show off amazing athleisure fits, some of which she has already flaunted on social media.
After a nine hour day (who says it's easy modeling), the 22-year-old spitfire unveiled one more look that she's never worn it before, or at least we've never seen it, especially in that shade of purple, which looks slightly lighter than the color palette for LSU.
Speaking of LSU, the NIL millionaire had all of her teammates over for a holiday party, complete with games and shenanigans, also gifting one lucky member of the squad an extravagant Christmas present.
Dunne and her LSU teammates have their first exhibition next week, so not only is it amazing how wealthy she's become as a collegiate gymnast, but it's amazing how deftly she maneuvers between brand star, social media behemoth, MLB WAG, and college athlete.
And she always does all of it with a smile on her face. Just like her photoshoot, that's simply "amazing."
