Livvy Dunne flexes unreal golf cart whip for photoshoot ride
Livvy Dunne is slammed busy with gymnastics practice for LSU, an epic girls night, a date night with her boyfriend, and a nine-hour photoshoot that included an unreal golf cart.
The fifth-year senior has made serious strides in gymnastics from her freshman year to now as she showed in an epic TikTok video, and is training hard without the glam to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship.
She’s also finding time for her to enjoy herself like her “girls night” where she was literally crushed by the squad in a Christmas photo, and the rocked some abs-out red pajamas. Also, she snuck in a date night with boyfriend Paul Skenes, who gave here quite the stare at the dinner table followed up by a moment for a few bathroom selfies where Dunne wore a smoking all-black fit.
But she also makes time to maintain her $4.2-million-a-year NIL brand empire, which requires A LOT of time. According to Dunne, one photoshoot just took nine hours to complete, but at least she got to utilize this next-level golf cart whip.
That Polaris cart would be quite fun to roll around in.
Now, Dunne just needs to make time for those finals she was dreading so much.
