Livvy Dunne shows epic LSU gymnastics fail freshman year vs. fifth year
Livvy Dunne has gone from an unknown freshman to the most popular and paid female athlete in all of college sports as a fifth-year senior. Her gymnastics skills have also improved significantly.
The Lady Tigers viral sensation is working hard to help the team defend its first-ever national championship with crazy balance beam “stretches” and getting some serious air on a flip maneuver in tiny shorts.
While she’s no longer the No. 2 overall athlete in NIL earnings per year at $4.2 million, she’s still far and away the top female earner. With brands like Jake Paul’s W that pay her to do odd drugstore gymnastics, she’s rolling in it.
You can see her physical transformation from freshman year as well, and it’s showing in the gym with her maneuvers. Dunne took to TikTok to show her doing the same flipping routine and epically failing as a freshman vs. the success she has with it now.
Here’s freshman year:
Here’s now:
She also showed some ridiculous air with her flip:
If Dunne wants to help the Lady Tigers repeat, she’s going to have to perform as good as she did in these shots, and not like her freshman fail.
