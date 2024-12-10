The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows epic LSU gymnastics fail freshman year vs. fifth year

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer shows her development with a crazy maneuver five years apart.

Matt Ryan

IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne has gone from an unknown freshman to the most popular and paid female athlete in all of college sports as a fifth-year senior. Her gymnastics skills have also improved significantly.

The Lady Tigers viral sensation is working hard to help the team defend its first-ever national championship with crazy balance beam “stretches” and getting some serious air on a flip maneuver in tiny shorts.

While she’s no longer the No. 2 overall athlete in NIL earnings per year at $4.2 million, she’s still far and away the top female earner. With brands like Jake Paul’s W that pay her to do odd drugstore gymnastics, she’s rolling in it.

You can see her physical transformation from freshman year as well, and it’s showing in the gym with her maneuvers. Dunne took to TikTok to show her doing the same flipping routine and epically failing as a freshman vs. the success she has with it now.

Here’s freshman year:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTo

Here’s now:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

She also showed some ridiculous air with her flip:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

If Dunne wants to help the Lady Tigers repeat, she’s going to have to perform as good as she did in these shots, and not like her freshman fail.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

