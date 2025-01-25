Livvy Dunne posts lovey dovey message for her dog Roux, not bf Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have been inseparable since the MLB season ended for the Pittsburgh Pirates ace.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast and Skenes have been together on epic date nights in New Orleans and New York, through his National League Rookie of the Year announcement where Dunne upstaged his night in a fire-red dress, through Livvy’s LSU graduation where Skenes gave her an elite gift, through the holidays where Dunne gave Skenes his own gift he loved, and him capturing her perfect double backflip move at a big meet.
She even made Skenes, 22, the most sappy TikTok video worthy of Valentine’s Day.
After faltering for the first time this season where the defending champions lost a shocker to Arkansas on Friday night and where Dunne was a class act with fans in the loss, she returned home to Baton Rouge to her true love: Her white golden retriever dog Roux. Dunne wrote Roux a sappy love note as well on her Instagram: “U are literally so perfect i love you so much I am going to explode.”
Roux looks so cozy. Skenes will definitely be jealous of this picture and message.
She has quite the life, even flying on private jets with Dunne and Skenes.
A pet’s love hits different. At least Dunne got to smile after the loss returning home to her “love” Roux.
