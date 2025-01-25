The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne posts lovey dovey message for her dog Roux, not bf Paul Skenes

The viral gymnast posts a hilarious picture, message for her dog after returning home from the big LSU loss.

Matt Ryan

LSU Lady Tigers Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Lady Tigers Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have been inseparable since the MLB season ended for the Pittsburgh Pirates ace.

The 22-year-old viral gymnast and Skenes have been together on epic date nights in New Orleans and New York, through his National League Rookie of the Year announcement where Dunne upstaged his night in a fire-red dress, through Livvy’s LSU graduation where Skenes gave her an elite gift, through the holidays where Dunne gave Skenes his own gift he loved, and him capturing her perfect double backflip move at a big meet.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne crushes purple and white LSU leotard selfie before SEC road opener

She even made Skenes, 22, the most sappy TikTok video worthy of Valentine’s Day.

After faltering for the first time this season where the defending champions lost a shocker to Arkansas on Friday night and where Dunne was a class act with fans in the loss, she returned home to Baton Rouge to her true love: Her white golden retriever dog Roux. Dunne wrote Roux a sappy love note as well on her Instagram: “U are literally so perfect i love you so much I am going to explode.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne teases LSU meet with flirty 3-word Tigers cheer hotel room selfie

Roux looks so cozy. Skenes will definitely be jealous of this picture and message.

She has quite the life, even flying on private jets with Dunne and Skenes.

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes, Roux
Livvy Dunne/SnapChat

A pet’s love hits different. At least Dunne got to smile after the loss returning home to her “love” Roux.

Livvy Dunne, Roux
Livvy Dunne/TikTok

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld never-before-seen photo surfaces before Bills-Ravens game

Bad blood… sugar: Natalia Bryant shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake

On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win

New game: WNBA star Satou Sabally stuns in ‘Unrivaled’ miniskirt-crop top combo

First Lady of Paris: Loreal Sarkisian drips all-black Louis Vuitton fit without hubby Steve

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Relationships