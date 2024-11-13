Loreal Sarkisian reveals drop date for hotly anticipated Lo's Wardrobe Bar boutique
At long last, the First Lady of Texas Football has reveal the launch date of her hotly anticipated boutique.
Loreal Sarkisian — the former wife of Texas Longhorn football coach Steve Sarkisian — took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she will finally open up shop on her long-awaited online boutique, Lo’s Wardrobe Bar. The official launch date is Friday, Nov. 29 — which is this year’s Black Friday — right on time for the holiday season.
According to Loreal, shoppers will be able to “shop my closet filled with exclusive, authentic luxury pieces – from iconic shoes to fashion-forward clothes, and even my favorite gameday looks.”
During the ongoing college football season, Loreal has been slaying on the sidelines with some fabulous fits, including a stunning Gucci fit during this past weekend’s Texas-Florida game. Some other fan-favorites of hers have been a sleeveless all-white cowgirl fit, as well as red leather look, in which she channels fellow Texan, Beyoncé.
In the days leading up to her 39th birthday back in October, Loreal slayed in a leopard print dress. This past weekend, she shared the meaning behind the look in her Instagram Story.
As fans know, each of Loreal’s looks are carefully thought out, and her shop is bound to help fashionitas step up their wardrobe.
