Loreal Sarkisian flaunts dizzying Gucci 100 floral fit after Texas CFP win
Loreal Sarkisian is used to turning heads with her fits. Her latest might make you dizzy for real just looking at it.
The wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and fashion stylist has been on fire lately with her different looks. She sizzled on Thanksgiving in Daisy Dukes and boots, then outshined her hubby in burnt orange for the SEC Championship Game, and finally dropped the all-white Christmas denim for the first College Football Playoff game.
Loral, 39, who flaunted the Benjamins before the big game last Saturday, now flaunted a Gucci 100 floral fit with the Christmas red top.
Loreal wrote with the post, “This holiday, kindness is the trend, and joy is the accessory. Wear it well! 💫❤️.”
As for the words on back, “Music is Mine Gucci Seats Reclined” is a lyric from the 1988 song “The R” by Eric B. & Rakim. The lyric was featured in the Gucci 100 collection, a celebration of the brand's 100th anniversary.
She certainly knows how to make a statement with her fashion.
Loreal was also quite the athlete herself. She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles.
Loreal and Steve, who married in 2020, have appeared to work out their differences as well after filing for divorce after the summer.
Texas plays again January 1 in the Peach Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils where no doubt Loreal will bring the fire with her fit again.
