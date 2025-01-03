Loreal Sarkisian pens kind note for Texas burnt orange viral fit beside Steve pregame
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns won the best game of the College Football Playoff in dramatic 2OT classic over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl. The other winner on the day was Steve’s wife Loreal Sarkisian who brought another fire look to the game.
Loreal had quite the 2024 slaying looks like her Thanksgiving Daisy Dukes stunner, and her all-white sparkly denim cowgirl look for the first CFP game.
For 2025, Loreal, 39, continued to stay hot and stepped out in a burnt orange fairytale fit winner and had a pregame moment with her husband on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium field.
After the big win that sent Texas into the CFP semifinals, Loreal even upstaged quarterback Arch Manning at the trophy presentation. With everything that went viral with her fit, the former track star penned a kind note to her fans.
Here’s another look at Loreal’s fit crusher.
Loreal and Steve filed for divorce in July and have since reconciled. She even posted before the New Year that she’s eady for a “new chapter” for this year.
Texas takes on the Ohio Stae Buckeyes on Friday, January, 10, for a chance to play for another national championship on the line. No doubt, Loreal will bring another fire look when the Longhorns take the field.
