Dodgers Make Insane MLB History After Shocking End to NLDS Over Phillies
The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the National League Championship Series in a mind-blowing way.
The NLDS showdown between the Dodgers and the Phillies was the first postseason series in history to end on a walk-off error.
In the bottom of the 11th inning, Andy Pages hit a comebacker to Phillies reliever Orion Kerkering. Kerkering seemingly panicked as he threw to home, rather than going to first base.
Kerkering's throw went well passed the plate, which allowed pinch-runner Hyeseong Kim to score the Dodgers' winning run.
Game 4 was high-intensity from the jump and began as a pitchers' duel with Tyler Glasnow on the bump for LA and Cristopher Sanchez on the mound for the Phillies.
Glasnow was electric when the Dodgers needed him most, tossing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. The right-hander's 83-pitch performance limited the Phillies lineup to just two hits.
While Glasnow looked phenomenal, manager Dave Roberts opted to remove him from the game after six strong innings. It was later revealed the right-hander was dealing with cramps, which is why Roberts went with Emmet Sheehan in the seventh.
“He had cramps in the fifth, in the sixth,” Roberts said of Glasnow. “He hasn’t thrown that many pitches in a month, so I felt that with the cramps, we pushed him as far as I wanted to push him right there.”
Sheehan struggled in his latest relief appearance for the Dodgers, as the Phillies managed to score their only run of the night with him on the mound.
The Phillies opted to let their ace go into the seventh, which proved to be a mistake as Alex Call walked and Kiké Hernandez singled. Sanchez was then pulled, and closer Jhoan Duran was deployed in the seventh.
The Dodgers had to clinch the series in Game 4 or the team would have headed back to Philadelphia for a Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park. While the win wasn't pretty, the defending champions got the job done and will begin their next step through October in the NLCS.
The Dodgers will face either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Chicago Cubs as the team is eight wins away from a consecutive World Series title.
