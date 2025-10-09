What Would This Brewers Series Look Like if the Cubs Had Cade Horton?
The Chicago Cubs are in a battle with the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Divisional Series and simply fighting to stay alive. The Cubs have been victims to their own starting rotation, specifically with Matthew Boyd and Shota Imanaga.
The Cubs forced a game four after Jameson Taillon came through in the eliminator. Taillon has been the saving grace without their rookie sensation, Cade Horton. If Horton had been available this series it could have looked entirely different.
Horton would have likely got the game 1 start instead of Boyd, and with Horton's ERA in his last seven outings (1.64), it's hard to imagine he would have had the early struggles that Boyd had.
Troubles With the Starting Rotation Without Horton
Boyd and Imanaga both let games one and two get out of hand fast, with the Cubs unable to bounce back. Boyd allowed six runs in the first inning alone before he was yanked off the mound and it didn't get better in game two.
Imanaga, who got the nod as the starter for game two, has had significant struggles the past six weeks which have continued into the playoffs. His time was called in the third inning after a pair of homers, one being a three-run bomb by Andrew Vaughn in the first inning.
Ideally Horton would have taken the mound for the opener as their best threat on the roster against one of the best bats in baseball. When he is on the mound, the Cubs are nearly unstoppable. He is 4-1 in his last seven starts with 30 strikeouts, by far the best numbers by any Cubs' starting pitcher right now.
MORE: Why Cubs Appear Incredibly Unlikely To Bring Back Kyle Tucker In Free Agency
With a Horton victory in game one it would have been either Boyd or Taillon for game two. One could argue to use your best available pitcher at Wrigley (Taillon), which would have kept him at the game three start position.
But Craig Counsell could have been aggressive and used Taillon for game two in Milwaukee as Boyd is significantly better at Wrigley. That would have given the team a better chance at going back to their home field with a 2-0 record.
Either way you look at it, the Cubs would have been better off with Horton playing, obviously. His next start would have either came in game four or five with the opportuinity to send the Brewers home instead of the situation they currently are in.
After dropping games one and two, the Cubs are forced to win three straight in order to keep their season alive which — a daunting task against arguably the best team in baseball. It isn't impossible, but if there is any hope of seeing Horton make his playoff debut, it will come down to Boyd at Wrigley Field today.
The Latest Chicago Cubs news
Why The Cubs Reuniting With Cody Bellinger In Free Agency Makes Sense
Rumored Kyle Tucker Free Agency Destinations Will Frustrate Cubs Fans
Cubs' Michael Busch Just Did Something No MLB Player Has Done In Postseason History
Pete Crow-Armstrong Names Teammate 'Best Player' After NLDS Win vs Brewers