Megan Thee Stallion Causes Stir With USA Olympics Speed Skating Fit in Italy

Megan Thee Stallion is always turning heads when she’s at her boyfriend Klay Thompson’s Dallas Mavericks games. Now, she’s doing the same at the Winter Olympics.

Thompson awent viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete —hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and then he got junior high handsy with her at the gym.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Klay Thompson’s Ridiculously Pricey Birthday Gift

Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion | @theestallion/Instagram

She’s rocked NBA games, too, like her wild boots look.

After she just had a big birthday surprise for Thompson, and then got an unreal super expense gift for hers just a week later (see related link above), Megan took off for the end of the Milano Cortina Games in Milan.

Here she is arriving in style:

RELATED: Puka Nacua Spotted With Klay Thompson's Ex After Sydney Sweeney Date Claim

She took on some speed mating for her “Megan Take Milan” YouTube series she’s doing where she caused a stir with this Team USA uniform fit (scroll through).

She of course made some very Megan Thee Stallion alterations to it like the ab-revealing look.

She looks gold-medal worthy for sure in that. As she always does.

Megan Thee Stallion | Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex