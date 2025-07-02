Molly Qerim flexes jeans fit suddenly leaving ‘First Take’ for new city
First off, Molly Qerim is not permanently leaving ESPN or First Take. The hard-working Emmy award wnner is taking a much-needed vacation and working on her “tan lines” as she stated after the NBA season ended. She is in a new city, however, and flexing a fire fit.
Fans did notice hers and Stephen A. Smith’s absence from the show, though.
The 41-year-old Qerim is usually bringing the fashion while Smith the fiery takes. We’ve seen her in a “locked in” leather miniskirt, and a “back to business” minidress stunner, and most recently her ripped jeans fit while in the new office building with the insane view of Manhattan.
Qerim did pop up on Tuesday, however, in Miami, Florida, in jeans and heels.
Always the “fashionista” as Smith has called her and praised her for not matter what city she’s in.
Qerim has shown off her style off the set, too, like the above, and a her “off the grid” New York Knicks look while enjoying New Orleans, Louisiana.
No doubt, fans will be excited when she returns. Qerim has said a “few weeks” in her post over the weekend:
"Another NBA szn in the books. Thank y’all for rocking with us 10 yrs & counting. Time to work on my tan-lines, shut my brain off & be with the fam. See ya in a few weeks. Grateful always, MQ."
No doubt until then wherever she is, the fire fits will continue.
