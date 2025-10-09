The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant’s has dad Kobe’s height standing beside Lakers diehard celeb

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant stuns next to a famous actress.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Natalia Bryant made a splash this week when she was showcased as the creative director for the Los Angeles Lakers on an amazing sizzle video involving many LA stars like dad Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shohei Ohtani, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James. It also included an actress and Lakers diehard the 22-year-old Natalia posed with where she showed off her model height.

The oldest daughter of the late Lakers legend Kobe and mom Vanessa Bryant graduated college form the University of Southern California with a degree in film. She’s also a professional model who looks so much like mom Vanessa.

Natalia has been all over the place recently for fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris where she had an amazing tribute to dad in an all-black fit, and another that had good family friend Ciara dropping two words. Also, this latest one:

She’s also been putting her degree to good use while starring in a Nike commercial with New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson for the new Kobe 3 Protro sneakers. Now, she showcased her creative side with this Lakers video:

Natalia would share behind-the-scenes moments as well, saying “Such an honor to be apart of this! Thank you @lakers for having me join as creative director on this project💛lakers family forever.”

In the video is also actress and diehard Lakers fan Brenda Song, who is engaged to Macaulay Culkin and has two kids with the actor. The two have been spotted together at the team’s games. Song also stars in the new hit series “Running Point” on Netflix that is about a fictional LA pro basketball team that’s based on the Lakers.

Song posted this picture posing with Kobe’s daughter while wearing his No. 24 Lakers jersey.

Natalia Bryant and Brenda Song
Brenda Song/Instagram

Natalia definitely got more of dad’s 6-foot-6 height than mom’s 5-foot-5 frame. The former high school volleyball star is 5-foot-9 but looks even taller as seen in a photo with a WNBA star. Song stands at 5-foot-2.

Natalia is really coming into her own with her career and no doubt dad would be so proud of her seeing her stand out.

Natalia Bryant and Kobe Bryan
Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter Natalia Bryant on his shoulders during practice for the 2013 NBA All-Star game. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

