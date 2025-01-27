Paige Spiranac rocks sizzling Chiefs bikini after AFC Championship Game win
Paige Spiranac used the AFC Championship Game to drop her fans a stunning new look. She certainly picked a winner with her choice.
The 31-year-old former pro golfer who now is a model and influencer has already dropped some provocative looks like her Philadelphia Eagles skimpy crop top after the divisional playoff win, and her stunning Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks for the College Football Playoff National Championship.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac flaunts low-cut top to 'party' with her at WM Phoenix Open
After Sunday’s 32-29 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC title game, Spiranac went with a skimpy Chiefs bikini to give the fans a winning look.
She also posted more of the Eagles crop top for their win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC as well.
RELATED: Spiranac's low-cut minidress in slo-mo swing would not be country club approved
After retiring from pro golf in 2019, Spiranac continues to give useful golf tips. She’s also pretty dang good at the game, too, flexing an insane handicap while wearing a low-cut top, and crushing a super long drive in another skimpy fit.
With fits like these and millions of followers on social media it’s no wonder why she gave up golf.
What will she wear for the Super Bowl? Stay tuned to find out.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden
NIL offer?: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game