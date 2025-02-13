Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara still slays plain white T-shirt in casual fit
Ciara has been on fire with her fit game recently, but she can make even a basic white T-shirt sizzle.
The singer and wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson says he tries to “turn up the sexy” for her man. She definitely has been lately with her cheerleader fit while at the Pro Bowl, then her all-red leather look with knee-high boots at the Madden Bowl, and her black miniskirt and boots while partying with Russ in New Orleans, Lousiana, and her full-fur fit while at Super Bowl LIX.
The 39 year old went casual with her latest look, but still wowed in her plain white T while singing some of her lyrics from “1, 2 Step.”
She also recently flaunted a more bold look in a sheer dress in the front and back, but she can 1,2 step in anything clearly.
With the NFL season over, no doubt Ciara and Wilson will be spending a lot of time together with the kids. Wilson, 36, and Ciara married in 2016 and share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, and recently they had their third child, daughter Amora Princess in December 2023. Ciara son Future Zahir, who she had with rapper Future, is 10, and Wilson has helped raise him as his own.
Mom may be the oldest in the family, but she certainly is still smokin’ with the looks.
