Simone Biles reveals her shocking pants size, ‘struggle’ to find fit

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast has a hard time finding the perfect size with her petite frame.

Matt Ryan

Simone Biles smiles during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center.
Simone Biles smiles during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles looks good on the mat, but has great sense for fashion off of it.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history with seven gold medals in the Olympics and 23 golds in world championships. In the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, Biles and her USA teammates sported the fanciest uniforms ever that came with a jaw-dropping cost.

Simone Biles
Aug 5, 2024: Simone Biles of the United States competes on the floor exercise on day three of the gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Biles is working to build a new house, has a new car, and is always looking for the perfect pants, according to the star. The problem is her build: 4 feet, 8 inches, 104 pounds with calves that make Kevin Durant jealous

Biles, 27, went to Instagram to detail her “struggle.”

“Before y’all complain that nothing fits y’all, I want y’all to see my struggle…” she wrote on her Instagram Story, with a photo of the tag on her Abercrombie & Fitch high-rise, straight-leg jeans that run about $90.

“So hard to find bottoms that fit me🙃” she continued. “But when I find them🫶🏾🫶🏾💯💯🙌🏾🙌🏾😍😍 my heart”

In her story, Biles reveals the shocking size she fits into is 23/000.

Simone Biles
Aug. 17, 2024: Simone Biles, right, enters the field before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s great she found a pair of pants that fit her. Maybe next she will look for the right jacket whenever she gets to see husband Jonathan Owens’ Chicago Bears games. 

