Loreal Sarkisian posts touching message for husband Steve day after Texas CFP loss
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns came oh so close to getting to the national championship game in Friday’s heartbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. His wife Loreal Sarkisian offered some touching words of encouragement for her husband on Saturday.
Loreal, 39, has been a bright spot for Steve and Texas all season and especially through the three College Football Playoff games starting with her all-white denim cowgirl look, followed by her fairytale burnt orange stunner, and yesterday’s all-leather winner despite the loss.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank top in bold all-black fit
The couple is also a winner off the field as they reconciled after filing for divorce in July. Loreal touched on what may have led up to that point before the game, but they are clearly moving forward with the marriage as she also talked about how he won her over with a joke.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal teases Texas CFP stunner in full-length plaid coat
After the loss, Loreal wrote a heartfelt note to Longhorns fans. She followed that up with a note just to her husband where she said, “So proud of you 🤍🤘🏽God didn’t bring you this far To only bring you this far #allgasnobreaks,” and posted this adorable picture.
Loreal is ready for her “new chapter” with Steve in 2025, and now that there is no football they can hopefully enjoy some more time together.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard
Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend
QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots
One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’