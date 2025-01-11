The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Loreal Sarkisian posts touching message for husband Steve day after Texas CFP loss

The wife of the Texas Longhorns coach has a heartfelt message for her man after losing the Cotton Bowl to Ohio State.

Matt Ryan

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns came oh so close to getting to the national championship game in Friday’s heartbreaking loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. His wife Loreal Sarkisian offered some touching words of encouragement for her husband on Saturday.

Loreal, 39, has been a bright spot for Steve and Texas all season and especially through the three College Football Playoff games starting with her all-white denim cowgirl look, followed by her fairytale burnt orange stunner, and yesterday’s all-leather winner despite the loss.

Loreal and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

The couple is also a winner off the field as they reconciled after filing for divorce in July. Loreal touched on what may have led up to that point before the game, but they are clearly moving forward with the marriage as she also talked about how he won her over with a joke.

After the loss, Loreal wrote a heartfelt note to Longhorns fans. She followed that up with a note just to her husband where she said, “So proud of you 🤍🤘🏽God didn’t bring you this far To only bring you this far #allgasnobreaks,” and posted this adorable picture.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal is ready for her “new chapter” with Steve in 2025, and now that there is no football they can hopefully enjoy some more time together.

