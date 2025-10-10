Taylor Rooks dazzles in all-white fit for shocking Giants win over Eagles
While the Thursday Night Football game turned into a dud, Amazon Prime Video NFL sideline reporter Taylor Rooks was a major highlight of the night with her fresh new look.
The New York Giants dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17, holding them scoreless in the second half in what turned out to be a very one-sided game with the 1-4 team defeating the 4-1 squad in a shocker.
Rooks’ reports were more interesting than the game itself.
RELATED: NFL reporter Taylor Rooks makes Jayden Daniels an afterthought in dress
Rooks is always a hit on the sidelines like her head-turner in Buffalo, and her pink business skirt fit while posing with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair in Los Angeles last week.
For this Thursday’s game, it was her all-white fit with her hair pulled up that stole the show.
RELATED: NFL, NBA reporter Taylor Rooks flaunts bikini after surprise wedding
Here she next to fellow sports broadcaster Madelyn Burke.
Rooks had quite the offseason getting married in a secretive wedding that had a lot of big names there to a man whose identity was later revealed.
She’ll also be pulling double duty soon with Amazon taking over the NBA from TNT and the season starting in less than two weeks.
This Thursday may have been about football but the game itself was a snoozer. Rooks certainly was anything but — as she always is.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death
Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him
Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team
Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress
Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup