Taylor Rooks dazzles in all-white fit for shocking Giants win over Eagles

While the Thursday Night Football game turned into a dud in the second half, the sideline reporter Rooks was certainly a highlight.

Taylor Rooks appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater.
Taylor Rooks appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Thursday Night Football game turned into a dud, Amazon Prime Video NFL sideline reporter Taylor Rooks was a major highlight of the night with her fresh new look.

The New York Giants dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17, holding them scoreless in the second half in what turned out to be a very one-sided game with the 1-4 team defeating the 4-1 squad in a shocker.

Rooks’ reports were more interesting than the game itself.

Rooks is always a hit on the sidelines like her head-turner in Buffalo, and her pink business skirt fit while posing with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair in Los Angeles last week.

For this Thursday’s game, it was her all-white fit with her hair pulled up that stole the show.

Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Here she next to fellow sports broadcaster Madelyn Burke.

Taylor Rooks via Madelyn Burke/Instagram

Rooks had quite the offseason getting married in a secretive wedding that had a lot of big names there to a man whose identity was later revealed.

She’ll also be pulling double duty soon with Amazon taking over the NBA from TNT and the season starting in less than two weeks.

This Thursday may have been about football but the game itself was a snoozer. Rooks certainly was anything but — as she always is.

Taylor Rooks/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

