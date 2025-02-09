Patriots' Tom Brady Reveals Painful Super Bowl Admission
Tom Brady won seven Super Bowl championships throughout his illustrious NFL career, with six of them coming as a member of the New England Patriots.
Brady advanced to 10 Super Bowls overall, with his last appearance—and win—coming with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020-21 campaign.
However, while Brady has three more rings than any other quarterback in league history and is viewed as the consensus greatest of all-time, he still has difficulty living down his three Super Bowl losses.
The future Hall-of-Famer fell to Eli Manning and the New York Giants twice and then lost to the Nick Foles-led Philadelphia Eagles later on, and Brady says he still hears more about those games than he did about all of his triumphs.
“When you lose this game, this is on your resume forever,” Brady told Colin Cowherd on FS1's The Herd. “A loss in the Super Bowl matters more than any loss that you’re ever going to be a part of. “When I go to Philly and (the fans) go ‘Philly Special, Philly Special,’ and I’m at the Knicks game with my son and Spike Lee, I throw him a ball, and he catches it on his head like the ‘Helmet Catch.' ... That was 17 years ago, and I’m still living that thing down.”
Sometimes, that's how things work. People want to remember your worst moments rather than your best, especially in the case of those who aren't too crazy about you.
In the case of Brady, though, much of it is all in good fun. Everyone is well aware of the fact that the University of Michigan product has an abundance of championship rings, and most would agree that he is the best quarterback ever, even if they don't like to do so.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!