Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares rare photos 'gorgeous' on the beach
NFL and Jacksonville Jaguars fans can't wait to see how two-way threat Travis Hunter is unlocked during the NFL regular season.
His newlywed wife Leanna Lenee, who has been brutally harassed on social media, understandably consistently takes a break from her handles, only now posting every so often.
Lenee decided it was time to return to Instagram, sharing photos from the beach, presumably somewhere in the Jacksonville area in a black crop top with matching athleisure shorts looking refreshed and prepared for her husband's real NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.
Hunter has steadfastly stood by Lenee, even flexing his iced-out wedding ring when signing his $46 million Jaguars deal.
Mrs. Hunter kept it simple with the caption, only using three symbols, ".⋆♱."
WNBA star Angel Reese, who has consistently defended Lenee and often has to deal with many haters on social media as well, wrote, "hi gorgeous 😍."
About a month ago, Lenee was viciously mocked for a TikTok post showing her crying uncontrollably. It was shared without context, when the real story turned out to be an empowering post from her about how far she had come since posting that painful moment last December.
"I wish I could go back and hug December me🥹," Lenee wrote in that post. "Because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way.
I don't even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grown [sic] and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. ❤️ Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.."
From that moment until now, it looks like Lenee has made tremendous progress, and that's wonderful to see as Hunter looks to revolution the NFL much like his former coach, Deion Sanders, did, winning two Super Bowls and becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame legend.
Lenee will be looking gorgeous by his side, both inside and out.
