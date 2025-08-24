The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares rare photos 'gorgeous' on the beach

The Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie's wife ends her social media hiatus with beach photos looking refreshed and ready for the NFL season.

Matthew Graham

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter walks on the field to greet players after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter walks on the field to greet players after the game of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NFL and Jacksonville Jaguars fans can't wait to see how two-way threat Travis Hunter is unlocked during the NFL regular season.

His newlywed wife Leanna Lenee, who has been brutally harassed on social media, understandably consistently takes a break from her handles, only now posting every so often.

Leanna Lenee, Travis Hunter
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Lenee decided it was time to return to Instagram, sharing photos from the beach, presumably somewhere in the Jacksonville area in a black crop top with matching athleisure shorts looking refreshed and prepared for her husband's real NFL debut against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 7.

Hunter has steadfastly stood by Lenee, even flexing his iced-out wedding ring when signing his $46 million Jaguars deal.

Mrs. Hunter kept it simple with the caption, only using three symbols, ".⋆♱."

WNBA star Angel Reese, who has consistently defended Lenee and often has to deal with many haters on social media as well, wrote, "hi gorgeous 😍."

About a month ago, Lenee was viciously mocked for a TikTok post showing her crying uncontrollably. It was shared without context, when the real story turned out to be an empowering post from her about how far she had come since posting that painful moment last December.

Leanna Lenee, Travis Hunter
Leanna Lenee/TikTok

"I wish I could go back and hug December me🥹," Lenee wrote in that post. "Because oh baby, God was about to change your heart in the most important and beautiful way.

I don't even recognize this girl anymore. The amount you can grown [sic] and develop in just 6 months of devoting your life to Jesus and getting away from the shackles of the world and social media is truly astounding. I wish the peace I found within Jesus on everyone who reads this. ❤️ Your identity in him matters, not how people choose to perceive you.."

Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter
Dec 14, 2024; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with head coach Deion Sanders after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. / Todd Van Emst/Heisman Trust via Imagn Images

From that moment until now, it looks like Lenee has made tremendous progress, and that's wonderful to see as Hunter looks to revolution the NFL much like his former coach, Deion Sanders, did, winning two Super Bowls and becoming a Pro Football Hall of Fame legend.

Lenee will be looking gorgeous by his side, both inside and out.

Leanna Lenee
Leanna Lenee/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

