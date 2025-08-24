Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes Liam Coen's Squad?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed the preseason, and the next step is getting the roster down to 53.
So, who do we have making the Jaguars in our post-preseason 53-man roster projection? We break it down below.
QB (2): Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens
The Jaguars have had their mind made up about their quarterbacks for some time. It will be interesting to see if they carry both John Wolford and Seth Henigan on the practice squad.
RB (4): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten (R), LeQuint Allen (R)
I believe the Jaguars will look to unload one of their veteran backs. If they can't, I think they carry these four and make one of the two rookies inactive on game day.
WR (5): Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter (R), Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, Eli Pancol (R)
Put an asterisk next to Eli Pancol's name. I am not sold he makes the team over Trenton Irwin, and even if he or Irwin do make the first 53-man roster I think the Jaguars will add a wide receiver from the waiver wire. Austin Trammell has been the fifth-best receiver in camp, but he is too redundant with the rest of the room.
TE (3): Brenton Strange, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt
There is not much drama here. The Jaguars have long only had three rosterable tight ends on the roster.
OL (9): Walker Little, Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison, Fred Johnson, Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum (R), Jonah Monheim (R)
Cole Van Lanen would be on this list if he was healthy, but he could be an IR candidate. If Milum is not placed on IR, he will be a game-day scratch for a while due to a lower body injury.
EDGE (5): Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, BJ Green (R)
BJ Green has been that impressive for the Jaguars. If they waive him, I am not sure he makes it back to the practice squad with the tape he put out.
DL (5): Ark Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, Austin Johnson, Khalen Saunders
Travon Walker and Dawuane Smoot having the ability to rush from inside gives the Jaguars a chance to go lighter here. Jordan Jefferson had flashes against the Dolphins but it feels like too late. Tyler Lacy would likely be the sixth lineman if they kept one.
LB (6): Foye Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Dennis Gardeck, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser (R), Jalen McLeod (R)
Jalen McLeod could be another IR candidate, but it would make sense for the Jaguars to waive Yasir Abdullah and then bring him back to the roster after they stash McLeod. Chad Muma's time appears to be done.
CB (5): Tyson Campbell, Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell
This is an easy group to figure out. Buster Brown has been injured, but every other cornerback here has had a good camp.
S (6): Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Caleb Ransaw (R), Daniel Thomas, Andrew Wingard, Antonio Johnson
Rayuan Lane is the only draft pick cut in our projections, but I think they would try to bring him back on waivers after potentially putting Caleb Ransaw on IR.
Specialists (3): Logan Cooke, Cam Little, Ross Matiscik
Long live Kicken Little.
