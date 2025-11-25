Travis Hunter goes all out for wife Leanna’s birthday decorating baller mansion
Travis Hunter went all out for his wife Leanna’s birthday decorating their baller new Jacksonville mansion.
The Jacksonville Jaguars two-way rookie star is out for the season after injuring his knee in a non-contact injury in practice on October 30 that required surgery. While his wife has had to help take care of him where she dissed him in a post as she’s also taking care of their first child, a son who looks like dad they shockingly announced was born before the NFL season started.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna shares makeup-free selfie
Hunter was coming off his biggest game of the season before the injury where he had over 100 yards receiving and his first NFL touchdown, which his wife talked smack about.
The injury didn’t stop Hunter from planning some awesome birthday decorations for his wife and baby’s mama. Last year, he did the same and surprised her with a crazy luxury shopping spree.
This time it was their new home with a Hello Kitty theme for her 24th.
RELATED: Travis Hunter's wife Leanna posts odd selfie after Jaguars' dramatic win
Leanna and Travis have been together since the 22-year-old football star was in high school in Georgia. They got married in Tennessee in May of this year.
She was with him throughout his time in college, including his 2024 season at Colorado and on his big Heisman night where she took heat for not standing up.
That’s all in the past, and no doubt, her 24th is a day she’ll always remember with those decorations. Well done, Travis.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss