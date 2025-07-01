UConn star Azzi Fudd flashes belly-button diamond stud with leather shorts
Azzi Fudd is enjoying her offseason after leading the UConn Huskies to a national title, and is in MVP form with her fit game.
The 22-year-old won the Final Four Most Outstanding Player on the way to the team’s first natty since 2016. She’ll be the big star now that No. 1 WNBA pick Paige Bueckers has gone pro.
Speaking of Bueckers, Fudd blew up the internet with her “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” post. The two were inseparable last year with their TikTok dances — which Fudd is still doing with teammates like this recent one — and they have been since the season ended.
Fudd was there for Bueckers’ big draft night to the Dallas Wings were she was unrecognizable with a glam makeover, and then crushed a shiny black cocktail dress for the after-party. She’s also been seen in a Paige Bueckers Wings jersey posing with her at a game.
After Fudd’s post on a family cruise while showing off her summer bikini, she showed off her abs and belly-button diamond stud in a shorts with her curly hair look.
Fudd opted to return to UConn for another season and is a consensus top 5 WNBA pick. For now, she’s winning the offseason.
