WNBA star Cameron Brink flaunts glam and abs in stunning crop top, jeans fit
Cameron Brink is a can’t miss both on and off the court. With the WNBA offseason in full swing, her fit game certainly hasn’t slowed down, either.
The 6-foot-4 Los Angeles Sparks forward recently turned heads towering over actor Jamie Foxx, and then on stairs overlooking teammates Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby. She also rocked a miniskirt while holding Malika Andrews’ giant dog, and slayed NBA All-Star weekend in the Bay Area in a blue miniskirt and matching crop top.
The 23-year-old is also almost fully recovered from an ACL injury and surgery that ended her rookie season early in June. She even slayed a workout with step lunges with a small child in her arms. Now, Brink is displaying her elite abs in a crop top and glam to show just how good of shape she’s in.
She threw in a kissy face as well.
She certainly like she can step on the court now, but will be ready for the start of the WNBA season in May.
Brink averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds before getting hurt. She was selected to play for the Lunar Owls in the new Unrivaled league, but wasn’t ready yet and hopes to play in 2026. The Sparks expect big things in year two from Brink and that fit frame.
