WNBA's Cameron Brink rocks miniskirt in adorable photo with Malika Andrews' giant dog
Cameron Brink is gearing up for her return to the court after suffering a season-ending knee injury during her rookie season in the WNBA with the Los Angeles Sparks.
She underwent surgery last fall and has been rehabbing her knee while putting in some light work in the gym, but also jumpstarting her career in media with her new podcast, Straight 2 Cam, with Sydel Curry, her godsister and sister of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.
This week, Brink was filming an upcoming episode with none other than ESPN's NBA Today and NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews, and shared a special moment with a furry friend.
MORE: WNBA's Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top at NBA All-Star Weekend
Brink posed for a photo with Malika's gigantic dog Olive that really highlight's the dog's size.
MORE: Cameron Brink stuns in tiny minidress, custom heels for Stanford graduation
That dog is massive, but she now has a new friend.
MORE: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
Brink is itching to get back into game form and you can expect her to make a big statement when she returns to the court later this year.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old girlfriend at UNC game
Newest Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley flexes shoestring tank top away from USC
NIL queen dethroned: Livvy Dunne reflects on limited role on LSU in final season
Olympic challenge: Jordan Chiles goes viral for stuffing face with unorthodox snack
Forever young: 49ers WAG Olivia Culpo shows off her college ID looking flawless