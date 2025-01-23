SI

WNBA Free Agency Primer: Key Players, Possible Targets, What to Expect

WNBA free agency will begin on Feb. 1.

Blake Silverman

A view of the ball during the second half of game one of the 2024 WNBA semifinals between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun at Target Center.
A view of the ball during the second half of game one of the 2024 WNBA semifinals between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The WNBA landscape is ready to take shape for the new season once the league's free agency period begins on Feb. 1.

The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's 13th franchise, will officially begin play during the 2025 season, with at least two more expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and unnamed Portland franchise, to follow in 2026. The Valkyries selected their players in an expansion draft on Dec. 6, although they have plenty of cap space to play with during free agency.

Fans will likely see a plethora of one-year deals this offseason. Currently, the WNBA and the WNBPA, the league's players association, are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after the players opted out of the current deal in October. The current CBA remains in effect through Oct. 31, 2025, which gives the league and the player's union until the end of the year to reach a new deal.

Players looking for a new contract for the 2025 season are likely to sign one-year deals so they retain the right to sign a new deal once a fresh CBA comes into play, which will likely bring higher salaries.

WNBA teams were allowed to make qualifying offers and "core" designations from Jan. 11 through Jan. 20. Cored players receive a one-year guaranteed deal with a salary equal to the current supermax, which is $249,244 for 2025. Cored players then can not sign a contract directly with another team, however they can be traded should the team choose.

Starting on Jan. 21, teams were able to begin negotiating with free agents, although no deals can be signed until Feb. 1.

Before players officially start to change teams and sign new deals, here's everything you need to know the WNBA's upcoming free agency period.

Which WNBA Players Are Free Agents This Offseason?

Below are all WNBA free agents this offseason, plus their status as unrestricted or restricted. Unrestricted free agents are allowed to sign with any team while restricted free agents can negotiate with any team in the league, but their previous team will have the opportunity to match a contract the player agrees to with another team.

We'll get to cored and reserved players later, but this is the full list of unrestricted and restricted free agents this offseason, per the WNBA:

Player

Most Recent Team

Restricted or Unrestricted Free Agent?

Monique Billings

Phoenix Mercury (the Golden State Valkyries chose Billings in their expansion draft this offseason)

Unrestricted

Alysha Clark

Las Vegas Aces

Unrestricted

Queen Egbo

Las Vegas Aces

Unrestricted

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Unrestricted

Sydney Colson

Las Vegas Aces

Unrestricted

Olivia Époupa

Minnesota Lynx

Unrestricted

Kennedy Burke

New York Liberty

Unrestricted

Crystal Dangerfield

Los Angeles Sparks

Unrestricted

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Unrestricted

Chennedy Carter

Chicago Sky

Unrestricted

Elena Della Donne

Washington Mystics

Unrestricted

Isabelle Harrison

Chicago Sky

Unrestricted

Tina Charles

Atlanta Dream

Unrestricted

Diamond DeShields

Chicago Sky

Unrestricted

Tiffany Hayes

Las Vegas Aces

Unrestricted

Natisha Hiedeman

Minnesota Lynx

Unrestricted

Ezinne Kalu

Atlanta Dream

Unrestricted

Nneka Ogwumike

Seattle Storm

Unrestricted

Myisha Hines-Allen

Minnesota Lynx

Unrestricted

Li Meng

Washington Mystics

Unrestricted

Charisma Osborne

Phoenix Mercury

Unrestricted

Joyner Holmes

Seattle Storm

Unrestricted

Tiffany Mitchell

Connecticut Sun

Unrestricted

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Atlanta Dream

Unrestricted

Natasha Howard

Dallas Wings

Unrestricted

Astou Ndour-Fall

Connecticut Sun

Unrestricted

Aerial Powers

Atlanta Dream

Unrestricted

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

Unrestricted

Kia Nurse

Los Angeles Sparks

Unrestricted

Mercedes Russell

Seattle Storm

Unrestricted

Odyssey Sims

Los Angeles Sparks

Unrestricted

Victoria Vivians

Seattle Storm

Unrestricted

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

Unrestricted

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Washington Mystics

Unrestricted

Brianna Turner

Chicago Sky

Unrestricted

Erica Wheeler

Indiana Fever

Unrestricted

Courtney Vandersloot

New York Liberty

Unrestricted

Sami Whitcomb

Seattle Storm

Unrestricted

DiJonai Carrington

Connecticut Sun

Restricted

Aari McDonald

Los Angeles Sparks

Restricted

Dana Evans

Chicago Sky

Restricted

Michaela Onyenwere

Chicago Sky

Restricted

Temi Fagbenle

Indiana Fever (the Golden State Valkyries chose Fagbenle in their expansion draft this offseason)

Restricted

A handful of players received the "core" designation, too, which gives them a one-year guaranteed supermax deal. Cored players can not sign a contract directly with another team, however they can be traded should the team choose. Those players are Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) and Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm).

A number of players are designated as "reserved" as well. A player can become reserved if they have three or fewer years of service in the league and are on an expiring contract. The reserved qualifying offer is for one year at the minimum base salary level which applies to the specific player.

What to Expect During WNBA Free Agency

A flurry of one-year deals are expected this offseason as the league and player's association continues their CBA talks, with plans to enact a new deal next season. Due to a new CBA on the horizon, players want to retain the right to sign a new deal next season which could bring a much larger salary.

As for specific moves, although Satou Sabally was cored by the Dallas Wings, she indicated herself that she has already played her last game for the franchise, meaning we should expect a trade that lands Sabally elsewhere. Seattle Storm star guard Jewell Loyd has an open trade request also.

In terms of players who are actually free agents, longtime Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner said she will explore the open market. Griner has been a free agent at times over her 11-year career, but she has stayed with Phoenix every step of the way. We'll see if she does decide to sign elsewhere or remain in the desert, but the 10-time All-Star will certainly draw interest.

Another Mercury star, Diana Taurasi, is a free agent also. The 20-year veteran and WNBA's all-time leading scorer is still mulling over whether to retire or return for another season. If she decides to come back, she'd likely sign a one-year deal with Phoenix.

Chennedy Carter is another interesting name to watch during free agency. She was the Chicago Sky's leading scorer last season, but the team decided not to extend her a qualifying offer which allows her to negotiate and sign with any team she pleases.

The Connecticut Sun have the most cap room besides the new Golden State Valkyries squad. Connecticut has a number of key free agents in DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington. Carrington is restricted and will likely stick around next year. The Sun cored Alyssa Thomas, Bonner's fiancé, as Bonner hits the market as an unrestricted free agent. With the ample cap room, Connecticut should make a push to bring back Bonner, their leading scorer last season, alongside the do-it-all star in Thomas.

Jones is one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, too. The three-time All-Star could choose to return or opt for a new home after eight seasons in Connecticut.

Although discussions between teams, players and their representatives are already underway, the offseason fireworks won't become official until the start of February. With an all-new franchise and plenty of key players looking for a new contract or team, WNBA fans are surely in for surprises once free agency begins.

More of the Latest Around the WNBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/WNBA