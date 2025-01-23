WNBA Free Agency Primer: Key Players, Possible Targets, What to Expect
The WNBA landscape is ready to take shape for the new season once the league's free agency period begins on Feb. 1.
The Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA's 13th franchise, will officially begin play during the 2025 season, with at least two more expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and unnamed Portland franchise, to follow in 2026. The Valkyries selected their players in an expansion draft on Dec. 6, although they have plenty of cap space to play with during free agency.
Fans will likely see a plethora of one-year deals this offseason. Currently, the WNBA and the WNBPA, the league's players association, are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) after the players opted out of the current deal in October. The current CBA remains in effect through Oct. 31, 2025, which gives the league and the player's union until the end of the year to reach a new deal.
Players looking for a new contract for the 2025 season are likely to sign one-year deals so they retain the right to sign a new deal once a fresh CBA comes into play, which will likely bring higher salaries.
WNBA teams were allowed to make qualifying offers and "core" designations from Jan. 11 through Jan. 20. Cored players receive a one-year guaranteed deal with a salary equal to the current supermax, which is $249,244 for 2025. Cored players then can not sign a contract directly with another team, however they can be traded should the team choose.
Starting on Jan. 21, teams were able to begin negotiating with free agents, although no deals can be signed until Feb. 1.
Before players officially start to change teams and sign new deals, here's everything you need to know the WNBA's upcoming free agency period.
Which WNBA Players Are Free Agents This Offseason?
Below are all WNBA free agents this offseason, plus their status as unrestricted or restricted. Unrestricted free agents are allowed to sign with any team while restricted free agents can negotiate with any team in the league, but their previous team will have the opportunity to match a contract the player agrees to with another team.
We'll get to cored and reserved players later, but this is the full list of unrestricted and restricted free agents this offseason, per the WNBA:
Player
Most Recent Team
Restricted or Unrestricted Free Agent?
Monique Billings
Phoenix Mercury (the Golden State Valkyries chose Billings in their expansion draft this offseason)
Unrestricted
Alysha Clark
Las Vegas Aces
Unrestricted
Queen Egbo
Las Vegas Aces
Unrestricted
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Unrestricted
Sydney Colson
Las Vegas Aces
Unrestricted
Olivia Époupa
Minnesota Lynx
Unrestricted
Kennedy Burke
New York Liberty
Unrestricted
Crystal Dangerfield
Los Angeles Sparks
Unrestricted
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Unrestricted
Chennedy Carter
Chicago Sky
Unrestricted
Elena Della Donne
Washington Mystics
Unrestricted
Isabelle Harrison
Chicago Sky
Unrestricted
Tina Charles
Atlanta Dream
Unrestricted
Diamond DeShields
Chicago Sky
Unrestricted
Tiffany Hayes
Las Vegas Aces
Unrestricted
Natisha Hiedeman
Minnesota Lynx
Unrestricted
Ezinne Kalu
Atlanta Dream
Unrestricted
Nneka Ogwumike
Seattle Storm
Unrestricted
Myisha Hines-Allen
Minnesota Lynx
Unrestricted
Li Meng
Washington Mystics
Unrestricted
Charisma Osborne
Phoenix Mercury
Unrestricted
Joyner Holmes
Seattle Storm
Unrestricted
Tiffany Mitchell
Connecticut Sun
Unrestricted
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus
Atlanta Dream
Unrestricted
Natasha Howard
Dallas Wings
Unrestricted
Astou Ndour-Fall
Connecticut Sun
Unrestricted
Aerial Powers
Atlanta Dream
Unrestricted
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Unrestricted
Kia Nurse
Los Angeles Sparks
Unrestricted
Mercedes Russell
Seattle Storm
Unrestricted
Odyssey Sims
Los Angeles Sparks
Unrestricted
Victoria Vivians
Seattle Storm
Unrestricted
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
Unrestricted
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Washington Mystics
Unrestricted
Brianna Turner
Chicago Sky
Unrestricted
Erica Wheeler
Indiana Fever
Unrestricted
Courtney Vandersloot
New York Liberty
Unrestricted
Sami Whitcomb
Seattle Storm
Unrestricted
DiJonai Carrington
Connecticut Sun
Restricted
Aari McDonald
Los Angeles Sparks
Restricted
Dana Evans
Chicago Sky
Restricted
Michaela Onyenwere
Chicago Sky
Restricted
Temi Fagbenle
Indiana Fever (the Golden State Valkyries chose Fagbenle in their expansion draft this offseason)
Restricted
A handful of players received the "core" designation, too, which gives them a one-year guaranteed supermax deal. Cored players can not sign a contract directly with another team, however they can be traded should the team choose. Those players are Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Alyssa Thomas (Connecticut Sun), Satou Sabally (Dallas Wings) and Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm).
A number of players are designated as "reserved" as well. A player can become reserved if they have three or fewer years of service in the league and are on an expiring contract. The reserved qualifying offer is for one year at the minimum base salary level which applies to the specific player.
What to Expect During WNBA Free Agency
A flurry of one-year deals are expected this offseason as the league and player's association continues their CBA talks, with plans to enact a new deal next season. Due to a new CBA on the horizon, players want to retain the right to sign a new deal next season which could bring a much larger salary.
As for specific moves, although Satou Sabally was cored by the Dallas Wings, she indicated herself that she has already played her last game for the franchise, meaning we should expect a trade that lands Sabally elsewhere. Seattle Storm star guard Jewell Loyd has an open trade request also.
In terms of players who are actually free agents, longtime Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner said she will explore the open market. Griner has been a free agent at times over her 11-year career, but she has stayed with Phoenix every step of the way. We'll see if she does decide to sign elsewhere or remain in the desert, but the 10-time All-Star will certainly draw interest.
Another Mercury star, Diana Taurasi, is a free agent also. The 20-year veteran and WNBA's all-time leading scorer is still mulling over whether to retire or return for another season. If she decides to come back, she'd likely sign a one-year deal with Phoenix.
Chennedy Carter is another interesting name to watch during free agency. She was the Chicago Sky's leading scorer last season, but the team decided not to extend her a qualifying offer which allows her to negotiate and sign with any team she pleases.
The Connecticut Sun have the most cap room besides the new Golden State Valkyries squad. Connecticut has a number of key free agents in DeWanna Bonner, Brionna Jones and DiJonai Carrington. Carrington is restricted and will likely stick around next year. The Sun cored Alyssa Thomas, Bonner's fiancé, as Bonner hits the market as an unrestricted free agent. With the ample cap room, Connecticut should make a push to bring back Bonner, their leading scorer last season, alongside the do-it-all star in Thomas.
Jones is one of the top unrestricted free agents on the market, too. The three-time All-Star could choose to return or opt for a new home after eight seasons in Connecticut.
Although discussions between teams, players and their representatives are already underway, the offseason fireworks won't become official until the start of February. With an all-new franchise and plenty of key players looking for a new contract or team, WNBA fans are surely in for surprises once free agency begins.