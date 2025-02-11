Tiny Livvy Dunne towers over fellow 5-foot-2 gymnast Aly Raisman in adorable photo
Livvy Dunne has probably never been the tall one in any photos, especially usually standing beside her 6-foot-6 boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Having a great time in New Orleans for the Super Bowl with Skenes and her sister Julz, and an easy commute for the trio from Baton Rouge, the 22-year-old social media star had big photo dumps across Instagram and Snapchat, sharing photos of their shenanigans with celebrities like Kevin Costner, Guy Fieri, and Emma Roberts.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots in bedroom selfie
Another big name in her IG carousel post was three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist (six medals overall) and fellow gymnast Aly Raisman. LSU gymnast Dunne, listed at 5-foot-6, towers over her "girl" Raisman, 30, listed at 5-foot-2. Funny enough, we've (tongue-in-cheek) disputed her height beside pro volleyball player and Olympian Taryn Kloth.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays Chiefs-red crop top at Super Bowl 2025 with Paul Skenes
Of course the camera angle, presumably taken by Dunne's giant boyfriend, skews the height difference. But one thing seems clear. If the NIL millionaire flubs her height by a couple of inches, so then does Raisman.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, viral-ring girl Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie
The pair look fantastic together regardless, and Dunne is always supportive of U.S. Olympic gymnastics stars, realizing how hard it is to be the best of the best in a sport that's extremely grueling.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays sparkly LSU purple, black leotard for Alabama showdown
Dunne was also rooting for the Chiefs and Taylor Swift, so her weekend ended on a bit of a downer. But with all things Livvy, she still had a blast.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
