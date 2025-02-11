The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tiny Livvy Dunne towers over fellow 5-foot-2 gymnast Aly Raisman in adorable photo

The social media star and LSU gymnast ran into the six-time U.S. Olympic medalist in New Orleans. The petite Dunne looked surprisingly taller than Raisman.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne has probably never been the tall one in any photos, especially usually standing beside her 6-foot-6 boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Having a great time in New Orleans for the Super Bowl with Skenes and her sister Julz, and an easy commute for the trio from Baton Rouge, the 22-year-old social media star had big photo dumps across Instagram and Snapchat, sharing photos of their shenanigans with celebrities like Kevin Costner, Guy Fieri, and Emma Roberts.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots in bedroom selfie

Paul Skenes, Livvy Dunne
IMAGO / imageSPACE

Another big name in her IG carousel post was three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist (six medals overall) and fellow gymnast Aly Raisman. LSU gymnast Dunne, listed at 5-foot-6, towers over her "girl" Raisman, 30, listed at 5-foot-2. Funny enough, we've (tongue-in-cheek) disputed her height beside pro volleyball player and Olympian Taryn Kloth.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays Chiefs-red crop top at Super Bowl 2025 with Paul Skenes

Livvy Dunne, Aly Raisman
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Of course the camera angle, presumably taken by Dunne's giant boyfriend, skews the height difference. But one thing seems clear. If the NIL millionaire flubs her height by a couple of inches, so then does Raisman.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, viral-ring girl Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes, Kevin Costner
Livvy Dunne with boyfriend Paul Skenes and Kevin Costner / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The pair look fantastic together regardless, and Dunne is always supportive of U.S. Olympic gymnastics stars, realizing how hard it is to be the best of the best in a sport that's extremely grueling.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays sparkly LSU purple, black leotard for Alabama showdown

Guy Fieri, Livvy Dunne, Julz Dunne
Guy Fieri with Livvy Dunne and her sister Julz lurking behind / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne was also rooting for the Chiefs and Taylor Swift, so her weekend ended on a bit of a downer. But with all things Livvy, she still had a blast.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cowboys ready: Ciara stuns in cheerleader fit beside Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Big Apple wow: WNBA star Cameron Brink rocks sheer top, red miniskirt in NYC

Ouch: Chiefs cheerleaders share tattoo Super Bowl tradition in painful spot

Viral twins: Livvy Dunne, Sydney Thomas melt New Orleans with epic party selfie

Oh no: Brittany Mahomes shares mom fail with son Bronze before Super Bowl

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships