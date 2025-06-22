Anthony Edwards' gf Shannon flexes fancy Italian vacation amid Kevin Durant rumors
Who needs Netflix's NBA docudrama "Starting 5" when there's social media?
The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was one of the star's of the streaming juggernaut's attempt to get a look behind the scenes, but the real drama for the three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Second-Team member is on TikTok and Instagram when it comes to his girlfriend Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, who is the mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn.
Forget trying to recruit Kevin Durant.
Jackson deleted all of her social media accounts yet again about a month ago early in the Western Conference Finals, when Edwards struggled against the Oklahoma City Thunder (coincidence?), and the proud mama to Aislynn and her older half-brother Krue, whose father is rapper Chief Keef, returned in style with a lavish Italian vacation with the entire family.
Posting on her TikTok Stories, it was another cryptic message for all of the haters amid the tabloid drama that is easy to find, and had been a common theme of many hecklers at opposing arenas during the NBA playoffs.
"It's crazy how you bump into somebody and they become your person," Jackson said in a voiceover in the above photo. "Now everybody isn't going to understand why this is."
Then after some photos of Aislynn and Krue, it was another couples-only photo in Milan.
Then the off-and-on influencer kept the not-very-subtle messages going in another voiceover with a solo glam shot in a white minidress, saying, "Everyday I'm learning that the real flex is just being in love with yourself and ignoring the world and... that you can make it out of anything."
So whether it's on the court, or off it, Edwards embraces the drama.
