Anthony Edwards' gf Shannon flexes fancy Italian vacation amid Kevin Durant rumors

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar's girlfriend Shannon returned to social media after deleting all accounts to flaunt a lavish Italian vacation with Edwards.

Matthew Graham

Who needs Netflix's NBA docudrama "Starting 5" when there's social media?

The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards was one of the star's of the streaming juggernaut's attempt to get a look behind the scenes, but the real drama for the three-time NBA All-Star and two-time All-NBA Second-Team member is on TikTok and Instagram when it comes to his girlfriend Shannon Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, who is the mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn.

Shannon Jackson
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

Forget trying to recruit Kevin Durant.

Jackson deleted all of her social media accounts yet again about a month ago early in the Western Conference Finals, when Edwards struggled against the Oklahoma City Thunder (coincidence?), and the proud mama to Aislynn and her older half-brother Krue, whose father is rapper Chief Keef, returned in style with a lavish Italian vacation with the entire family.

Posting on her TikTok Stories, it was another cryptic message for all of the haters amid the tabloid drama that is easy to find, and had been a common theme of many hecklers at opposing arenas during the NBA playoffs.

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards
coutureinc/TikTok

"It's crazy how you bump into somebody and they become your person," Jackson said in a voiceover in the above photo. "Now everybody isn't going to understand why this is."

Then after some photos of Aislynn and Krue, it was another couples-only photo in Milan.

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards
coutureinc/TikTok

Then the off-and-on influencer kept the not-very-subtle messages going in another voiceover with a solo glam shot in a white minidress, saying, "Everyday I'm learning that the real flex is just being in love with yourself and ignoring the world and... that you can make it out of anything."

Shannon Jackson, Jeanine Robel, Anthony Edwards
coutureinc/TikTok

So whether it's on the court, or off it, Edwards embraces the drama.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

