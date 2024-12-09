Brittany Mahomes makes fun of Chiefs nail-biters with perfect retort for haters
The Kansas City Chiefs are the current Super Champions and title holders of "America's Team." Sorry Dallas Cowboys. You have to earn it back.
As such, every other NFL fanbase dislikes them. With success comes the haters, and they're now coming in droves given three Super Bowls in the Patrick Mahomes era, of course going for a never-before-imagined three-peat this season. Also of course the world's biggest pop icon Taylor Swift dates their tight end Travis Kelce.
So Brittany Mahomes, 29, never one to back down from having fun with those haters, had the perfect way to describe the weekly Houdini act from her husband, also 29, and the Chiefs, this time with a doink field goal as time expired against the Los Angeles Chargers, 19-17.
In her latest Instagram fit post, she wrote, "If you’re not laughing at this point, you’re no fun😂👏🏼." The Chiefs are playing with house money, and maybe all of the close calls will come back to haunt them in the NFL playoffs.
But at this point, until someone beats them, they have every right to cruise through the regular season until the games really matter.
As far as Mrs. Mahomes' fit, it wasn't one of her best. The fire-hydrant Chiefs red, full-length shiny coat seemed to be trying too hard.
But hey, she can flaunt her looks as the stylist for both her and her husband with that pregnancy glow. In that case, a shiny full-length coat is the perfect choice. Haters be damned.
