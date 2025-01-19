Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift viral playoff moment ripped by Skip Bayless
Saturday was a great day for the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes led the team to yet another AFC Championship Game appearance after getting past the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. It was also a big day for the Swifties and Clarkies of the world.
Taylor Swift was spotted in her private suite with a special guest, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark.
Cameras caught the celebrating a big play from Travis Kelce which led to a few more cameos throughout the broadcast.
MORE: Caitlin Clark, Taylor Swift link at Chiefs game to live out WNBA star's Swiftie dream
But while Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark fans enjoyed the unexpected meet up, there was one grumpy man screaming at the clouds and scolding Clark for her decision to sit next to the global popstar.
Enter Skip Bayless.
"Wait, Caitlin Clark is up in the Arrowhead box with Taylor Swift??? Caitlin, you don't need to be seen with her. You're bigger than she is," he wrote in all caps. "Just stay on your own path."
MORE: Caitlin Clark ends Connor McCaffery date night with Indy Ignite team photo surprise
C'mon, Skip, let the kids have some fun.
Ignoring the fact that Caitlin Clark is not bigger than Taylor Swift, there is no reason to have fake outrage. Clark previously expressed her admiration and fandom for Swift, and now she's rubbing shoulders with one of the biggest stars in the world.
In the fall, Clark popped up at Taylor Swift concerts on the Eras Tour with some of her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates. So, relax Skip. It's not that serious.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day
$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think
Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league
Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida