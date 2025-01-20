Caitlin Clark, Nikola Jokic's wife are 'moots,' send WNBA fans into frenzy
There is no denying Caitlin Clark's impact on the sports world in 2024. After breaking onto the scene during her record-setting run with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark took the WNBA by storm and led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs.
Since the WNBA season ended, Clark has been popping up at various sporting events and rubbing shoulders with the who's who in sports.
Clark has been spotted at an NBA G-League game with boyfriend Connor McCaffery and most recently an Indy Ignite volleyball game.
But nothing compared to when she was shown on TV during the Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans broadcast sitting in a private suite next to Taylor Swift. For a Swiftie, it was a dream come true.
After the viral Taylor Swift moment, WNBA and NBA fans were sent into a frenzy when internet sleuths discovered Clark is "moots" with NBA MVP Nikola Jokic's wife, Natalija Jokic.
"Moots" is a term used to describe people who are mutual friends aka follow each other on social media.
After cracking some jokes, one fan finally pointed out that Jokic and Clark are part of the same agency. They are both signed with Excel Sports Management.
Jokic and Natalija are high school sweethearts and they have been living together in Denver since Jokic was drafted by the Nuggets 2015. In October 2020, the couple was married.
Natalija moved to the United States before Jokic, making the move in 2013 to play college volleybal at Seminole State College in Oklahoma.
In September 2021, Nikola and Natalija welcomed their daughter, Ognjena.
Now, will we ever get a Caitlin Clark and Nikola Jokic link up? The social media streets will be waiting, but for now, everyone can say Natalija knows a baller when she sees one.
