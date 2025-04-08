Cowboys legend warns Dak Prescott about giving Joe Milton 'a chance'
The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2025 NFL season with a new backup quarterback after sending a compensatory fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for Joe Milton III and a seventh-round selection.
Milton will compete with Will Grier to become the primary backup, and it has everyone coming out of the woodwork with their hot takes.
Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy said Dak Prescott needs to "find a realtor" after the Cowboys landed Milton, there have been baseless Prescott trade rumors, and now a Dallas legend is warning Prescott that he better stay on the field and not give Milton an opportunity to stake his claim to the job.
"Don't give this kid a chance, Dak," legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin said on his podcast, beginning around the two-minute mark. "You better stay healthy, stay ready, stay on the football field.
"Now remember, you're making $60 million a year. This kid (is) making only $1 million. If you give him a chance on the field, it'll be ugly."
Milton was selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft after spending his college career with the Michigan Wolverines and Tennessee Volunteers.
Last season, Milton saw limited action, completing 22-of-29 passes for 241 yards and one touchdown. He added 16 yards and a score on the ground.
While Milton does have potential and possesses an intriguing skill set, there is no denying Dak Prescott is the unquestioned starter and one of the team's biggest leaders. To suggest his job is in immediate danger is laughable.
But, if Prescott does fail to stay healthy in 2025, the discourse surrounding the quarterback position in Dallas is going to get very exhausting.
