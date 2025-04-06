Dallas Cowboys star says Dak Prescott's brain works 'like a machine'
When Dak Prescott entered the NFL in 2016, he relied heavily on his athleticism as he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Now entering his 10th season in the league, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has become one of the best decision-makers.
Prescott has displayed great command of the huddle and can be seen directing the entire offense before the snap. He's made tremendous strides in this department, even earning the praise of Aaron Rodgers for the way he plays the position.
As fun as it is to watch from afar, those who share the huddle with Prescott can be just as impressed. Tyler Guyton said as much when he said Prescott's brain "works like a machine."
Guyton, who was selected in the first round out of Oklahoma in the 2024 NFL draft, said he wanted to be a part of this offense "for such a long time."
While the two didn't get to play a full season together last year due to Prescott's hamstring injury, Guyton was surely impressed with what he saw from the Dallas signal-caller in 2023. Prescott was the runner-up for the NFL MVP that year after throwing for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
The Cowboys hope Prescott can stay healthy and return to that form. Guyton, who struggled at times at left tackle as a rookie, will be a key piece to that puzzle. If he can help keep No. 4 clean, it would go a long way toward allowing Prescott to continue to show off his impressive football mind.
