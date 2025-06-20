Cowboys' Dak Prescott lands hilarious comparison in top 10 QB rankings
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott definitely experienced a rather sharp decline last season, as he went from finishing second in MVP voting to throwing for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions before seeing his 2024 campaign come to an end due to a hamstring injury.
It certainly wasn't Prescott's finest hour, especially after landing a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension, and now, many don't even have him pegged as a top-10 quarterback anymore.
However, Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports disagrees, as he placed Prescott seventh in his quarterback rankings. He also gave him a rather weird moniker in the process: "Geno Plus."
"To me it's kind of like a Geno Plus, I guess, is how I view Dak," McDonald wrote.
In other words, Prescott is a better version than Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Geno Smith, who McDonald had ranked one spot behind the Cowboys star.
At his best, Prescott is unquestionably a top-10 quarterback in football. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes in 2023 (compared to only nine interceptions, mind you), and he has three Pro Bowl appearances under his belt.
Of course, Prescott's inconsistency, playoff failures and injury history have always been a topic of discussion. For example, the year before pacing the league in passing touchdowns, he led the NFL with 15 picks (and only in 12 games). He also owns a lifetime 2-5 postseason record.
Now 31 years old and armed with a pair of dynamic receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, perhaps 2025 is the season where Prescott finally breaks through for good.
