Longtime NFL coach campaigns for Dallas Cowboys to hire Deion Sanders
The Dallas Cowboys have interviewed Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, a former quarterback and offensive coordinator in Big D, for the vacant head coaching job.
Dallas is also set to interview former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh for the position this weekend, and an interview is expected to take place with Leslie Frazier next week.
However, despite not having an official interview with the Cowboys, there is one name that has generated the most buzz and attention: NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
MORE: Could Deion Sanders to Cowboys lead to mass exodus of star players?
Sanders and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly discussed the team's hea dcoaching vacancy shortly after parting ways with Mike McCarthy, and Sanders said it was "intriguing." Since then, there has been growing support for the move by those close to Jerry Jones.
And now you can add longtime NFL head coach Steve Mariucci to the list of people who believe Jerry Jones should make a splash.
Mariucci focused on the respect that Sanders commands from players and the way he is able to relate to them.
MORE: Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones legitimately interested in Coach Prime?
And while he has no NFL experience, Coach Prime has won at every level he's coached.
Deion Sanders was one of the first star athletes to really create a personal brand for themselves and became larger than life. In today's social media era, that is exactly what players strive to do and many of the players with bravado grew up idolizing Neon Deion or Prime Time.
Love him or hate him, the player's love him. Add in the fact that Jerry Jones loves headlines, and Coach Prime to Dallas may be more realistic than anyone thinks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc