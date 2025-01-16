Coach Prime, Colorado at odds over 'additional money' amid NFL interest?
There is an interesting twist to the Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys discussion. Some had speculated that Coach Prime was using Jerry Jones and the Cowboys as leverage toward a new deal with the Buffs.
It would be a reasonable assumption considering how negotiations work, but a new development could swing the momentum into the Cowboys' corner.
According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Coach Prime approached Colorado athletic director Rick George "about additional money for NIL and his staff."
MORE: Bill Belichick NFL rumors shut down by UNC football GM amid NFL rumors
Per Slater, Deion Sanders was "met with some resistance."
" The University of Colorado would neither confirm or deny the information when I reached out. Deion Sanders didn’t respond when reached multiple times for comment," Slater added.
MORE: Deion Sanders, Cowboys partnership wouldn't hinge on Shedeur
If Colorado is unwilling to invest more money in the program, Coach Prime, and the coaching staff, it could help push him out the door for the NFL, where there would be little doubt that Jerry Jones will do what it takes to help him win.
Coach Prime has done a lot for the Colorado football program, and their unwillingness to openly engage in those conversations with him could be concerning for the Buffs' future.
After all, there were reports today that Coach Prime would "almost certainly" accept the Cowboys job if offered, so let's see how it all plays out.
