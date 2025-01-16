Cowboys Country

Coach Prime, Colorado at odds over 'additional money' amid NFL interest?

As speculation grows that Deion Sanders is using the Dallas Cowboys for leverage towards a bigger payday at Colorado, there's an interesting twist.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George during a press conference.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and athletic director Rick George during a press conference. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
There is an interesting twist to the Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys discussion. Some had speculated that Coach Prime was using Jerry Jones and the Cowboys as leverage toward a new deal with the Buffs.

It would be a reasonable assumption considering how negotiations work, but a new development could swing the momentum into the Cowboys' corner.

According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, Coach Prime approached Colorado athletic director Rick George "about additional money for NIL and his staff."

Per Slater, Deion Sanders was "met with some resistance."

" The University of Colorado would neither confirm or deny the information when I reached out. Deion Sanders didn’t respond when reached multiple times for comment," Slater added.

If Colorado is unwilling to invest more money in the program, Coach Prime, and the coaching staff, it could help push him out the door for the NFL, where there would be little doubt that Jerry Jones will do what it takes to help him win.

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes football
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches the run of play during the 3rd quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks. / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Coach Prime has done a lot for the Colorado football program, and their unwillingness to openly engage in those conversations with him could be concerning for the Buffs' future.

After all, there were reports today that Coach Prime would "almost certainly" accept the Cowboys job if offered, so let's see how it all plays out.

