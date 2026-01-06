Dillon Brooks for beloved Lakers star in wild NBA trade proposal is LA nightmare

Dillon Brooks is one of those NBA stars that if he's on your team, you love him. For every other fan-base across the league, he's hated and despised.

Brooks has been a pleasant surprise for the Phoenix Suns after being traded from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant deal, despite the result against his former team with Durant hitting the game winner and having choice words for the Suns after the dramatic win, but his name has consistently been mentioned again in hot NBA trade rumors.

RELATED: Trae Young's ex-Oklahoma cheerleader wife Shelby in spotlight with NBA trade rumors

Dec. 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The team that could desperately use his help in the loaded Western Conference is the defense-deficient Los Angeles Lakers.

So how could the LeBron James "social media junkie" hater ever join the Lakers? Boogie Cousins had a bold trade proposal. Brooks for LA fan-favorite Austin Reaves, who is currently injured, dealing with a calf injury.

RELATED: James Harden's pregnant gf Paije turns heads in dramatic look amid baby drama

Dec. 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) moves the ball against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Suns owner Mat Ishbia unexpectedly chimed in with his reaction

Nov. 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns former player Charles Barkley (left) and team owner Mat Ishbia sit courtside against the Minnesota Timberwolves during an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: Victoria Monét stuns Celtics courtside sparking Jaylen Brown dating rumors

Suns owner Mat Ishbia is certainly not a wallflower, and the 46-year-old brash billionaire made it known that the Suns were not interested. Phoenix general manager Brian Gregory must love his owner reacting to wild trade rumors on social media, but welcome to 2026.

Ishbia reposted the hot take on X with the caption, "Don't bother calling… Suns aren't interested. Dillon's not going anywhere."

Don't bother calling… Suns aren't interested. Dillon's not going anywhere https://t.co/Jqg6Nxx1D3 — Mat Ishbia (@Mishbia15) January 5, 2026

Lakers fans, and probably LeBron, would also say over my dead body

Nov. 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is embraced by forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's hilarious that Ishbia is reacting to the wild trade proposal. It's even funnier when Lakers fans would be mortified if that trade ever transpired.

Besides franchise centerpiece Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves is probably the most beloved Laker on the current squad, and that's including the debatable NBA GOAT LeBron James.

Nov. 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) is congratulated by forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) after a three-point basket in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yes, Reaves' defense is not very good to downright bad, which is one of the best attributes of Brooks' game, having been selected NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2023. Not to mention the 29-year-old bad boy likes to rile up the opposing team and get under their skin, which is something Doncic wouldn't mind having by his side.

Dec. 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) react during an altercation that resulted in a technical for Brooks during the second half of a game at at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Reaves, 27, will also be a free agent at the end of the year. So there is no guarantee that he'll stay with the purple and gold after this season.

But for Brooks, Lakers fans would rather root for the Clippers. Not to worry though, Ishbia says don't bother calling.

Dec. 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party