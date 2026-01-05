Suns Owner Bluntly Shuts Down Dillon Brooks–Lakers Trade Rumors

PHOENIX -- It's trade season, and the Phoenix Suns aren't immune to the numerous rumors and speculation that comes with the approaching Feb. 5 deadline.

One trade particularly has stirred quite the amount of buzz is the Los Angeles Lakers' apparent interest in forward Dillon Brooks, which has floated on social media for quite some time.

Suns owner Mat Ishbia put a stop to the chatter.

"Don't bother calling… Suns aren't interested. Dillon's not going anywhere," he said on X.

Brooks, acquired via trade with the Houston Rockets this past summer, has been tremendously instrumental in the Suns' 21-14 start to the regular season.

Weeks ago, Ishbia said the Suns wouldn't be trading Brooks, either.

"He brings everything, man," Ishbia said of Brooks. "I know some people don't like him, which is great because he's gonna be with us for good, so don't worry about it. He's gonna be with us, and you're not going to like him against (you).

"He brings toughness, he brings grit, he brings defense. You can see he can play offense too, he's pretty good, scoring 22 points a game. He's just a winner, he's a leader, and he's changed the culture."

Brooks' offensive game has taken new levels to already pair with his standard defensive acumen and grit on the court, which has taken an obvious infection to the rest of the team.

Outside of Phoenix, Brooks was viewed as a nuisance.

Now that he's with the Suns and winning games, he's a key piece to first-year head coach Jordan Ott's puzzle.

"When we talked about that identity this summer, this was before we made the Kevin Durant trade to get Dillon, Jalen (Green), Khaman (Maluach) and Rasheer (Fleming) all from that trad, we defined 'does anyone live like that?,'" Ishbia continued.

"And Dillon Brooks is everything we wanted, and he's even better than I thought. We love having Dillon. He's been everything we wanted, and now we got to continue to spread that ... (Brooks) raises the floor of every other player on the floor too."

The Suns are sure to be interested in making a move within the next month as a playoff push now isn't just a dream had during training camp or preseason.

Yet whenever it comes to one of their best players, Phoenix is rightfully stopping any rumors in its tracks before it can really get going.

