The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron James’ 10-year-old daughter is full-lipstick glam as 1990s movie character

Zhuri James has mom loving her perfect match for a classic movie character.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) poses for photos with his sons Bronny and Bryce Maximus, daughter Zhuri, wife Savannah and mother Gloria after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri is always full of surprises and loves to have fun for the cameras. Her mom Savannah James captured the perfect moment of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s and her daughter recreating a fit from a 1990s classic movie.

10-year-old Zhuri loves to hang with mom and do dances like in Korea, and then matching fits for brother Bryce’s California high school state championship, and then in Chanel looks for brother Bronny’s NBA Summer League Game.

Zhuri also is a star athlete, dominating in volleyball while wearing two A’ja Wilson sneakers, and then showed off her serious basketball handles and handshake with dad.

RELATED: LeBron James’ wife Savannah, 10-year-old daughter do epic duo dance at home

Zhuri James
Zhuri on the volleyball court / Savannah James/Instagram

Known for her bubbly personality, mom showed off a younger Zhuri in the 1995 Clueless movie fit matching Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher’s yellow fit.

Then, as she wrote, “Full circle moment for my girl ❤️💛” and showed off Zhuri in another Clueless fit — this time the Stacey Dash’s character Dionne’s look.

RELATED: LeBron James giddy 'twin' son Bryce visits home with dramatic new look

Zhuri
Savannah James/Instagram

Here’s the comparison from the actual fashion choices by Cher and Dionne in the film.

Zhuri certainly nailed both.

Thanks Savannah for sharing another adorable family moment in the James household.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat

Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit

Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?

Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend

Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships