LeBron James’ 10-year-old daughter is full-lipstick glam as 1990s movie character
LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri is always full of surprises and loves to have fun for the cameras. Her mom Savannah James captured the perfect moment of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s and her daughter recreating a fit from a 1990s classic movie.
10-year-old Zhuri loves to hang with mom and do dances like in Korea, and then matching fits for brother Bryce’s California high school state championship, and then in Chanel looks for brother Bronny’s NBA Summer League Game.
Zhuri also is a star athlete, dominating in volleyball while wearing two A’ja Wilson sneakers, and then showed off her serious basketball handles and handshake with dad.
RELATED: LeBron James’ wife Savannah, 10-year-old daughter do epic duo dance at home
Known for her bubbly personality, mom showed off a younger Zhuri in the 1995 Clueless movie fit matching Alicia Silverstone’s character Cher’s yellow fit.
Then, as she wrote, “Full circle moment for my girl ❤️💛” and showed off Zhuri in another Clueless fit — this time the Stacey Dash’s character Dionne’s look.
RELATED: LeBron James giddy 'twin' son Bryce visits home with dramatic new look
Here’s the comparison from the actual fashion choices by Cher and Dionne in the film.
Zhuri certainly nailed both.
Thanks Savannah for sharing another adorable family moment in the James household.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat
Speaking of..: Klay Thompson dresses gf Megan Thee Stallion in first-ever golf fit
Can’t be real?: Where is Anna Kournikova, only 44, after viral wheelchair photo?
Couple or no?: Who is Karrueche Tran? 5 facts about Deion’s rumored girlfriend
Perfect match: Russell Wilson shows love to wife Ciara after her historic reveal