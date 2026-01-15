Gabby Thomas opens up about why the 400m is her toughest mental test yet

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas has joined the Athlete Leadership Council at Athletes for Hope (AFH).

AFH educates, encourages, and empowers professional, Olympic, Paralympic, college and high school athletes to find their philanthropic passions and volunteer with community organizations and schools across the United States.

Thomas will specifically be championing AFH's CHAMPS program, which focuses on mental wellness, movement, and leadership for underserved kids.

She spoke with Grant Young of The Athlete Lifestyle on SI about her decision to join Athletes for Hope at this point of her life, her newfound focus on the 400 meter event and the unique mental hurdles that has brought her, overcoming an ankle injury, and more.

Gabby Thomas on doubt, fear, and the mental grind of the 400m

Athletes for Hope has such a legacy of iconic athletes who haven’t just performed, but have been leaders, like Jackie Joyner-Kersee and Stephen Curry. When you think about that lineage, what kind of leadership do you hope to bring to the council? And why does this feel like the right moment in your career to step into that role?

GT: First off, it is such an honor to join the Athletes for Hope Leadership Council. I’ve always wanted to use my platform to give back and inspire the next generation of athletes, and it’s something that I’ve stood behind throughout my entire career.

Just to be joining founders like Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Muhammad Ali, Andre Agassi, and Mia Hamm is such a privilege. And we also have an all-star lineup—Steph Curry, Katie Ledecky, Nathan Chen, and Elena Delle Donne— so I already know I’m following in the footsteps of people that I already admire and look up to.

Right now, I’m kind of a vet in my sport. I’ve done two Olympics now, and we’re gearing up for LA 2028. I want to start to think about what I want my legacy to be and what I want to leave behind. And that's this, that’s giving back. It’s leaving the world better than you found it, especially for communities who need it most.

So you’re championing Athletes for Hope's CHAMPS program, which focuses on mental wellness, movement, and leadership for underserved kids. Why is that kind of work important to you right now, not just as an athlete, but as a person?

GT: Community has always been at the center of my journey. Track and field is what I do, but service is who I am, and it always has been a part of who I am. It’s how I got my start, even in track and field. When you look at my career, the trajectory started with my education, my foundation, and what I could do to make the world a better place. Making a difference in the lives of others is something I’ve intentionally woven into my legacy. So working with Athletes for Hope allows me to do that.

Okay, now to a couple of track questions. In a recent interview, you spoke about moving toward the 400m more. You said that doing so feels like a way to extend your career, but also that it presents a different mental challenge [compared to the 200m], and that you’ve actually enjoyed that shift. What’s been the biggest adjustment for you, mentally, as you think more about the 400?

GT: Truthfully, I’ve always trained for the 400. I’ve trained for all distances—the one, two, and four [hundred meter]—so I’ve always had that mileage and volume in my training, which is why I’ve been able to compete in the 400 and do it well. Last year, I had an incredible year running the quarter. I beat the reigning Olympic champion, and the year before that, I was on the 4x4 relay team at the Olympics. So it’s always been ingrained into my training.

I don’t think I’ll have to make too many adjustments mentally to compete in the 400. The only mental exercise will be stepping into something that’s a little more outside my comfort zone on competition day. That’s new for me, because the 200 has always been my baby. I feel so confident in it. I’ve mastered that event so thoroughly.

The 400 will be different. I’ll have to think more about race strategy, try new approaches, and see what works for me and what doesn't on the competition day. And anyone who’s ever run the 400 knows it’s a brutal event, both physically and mentally. So, I’m excited to push myself in that regard, showing up on race day with a newfound confidence and challenging myself physically in ways I’m not used to.

What are the mental hurdles of running a 400m compared to a 200 or 100?

GT: With sprinting, it’s really about playing the game of confidence. You have to step up to the line already confident and mentally ready. You only have a few seconds to prove yourself, and a lot of that work really is done before you even get there.

With something like the 400, there’s a lot more time for doubt to creep in. There’s a lot more unknown. You don’t know how your body is going to feel at 250 meters; if it’s going to lock up, if you’re going to feel lactic, if you’ll start to feel winded. You have more time in your own head to let doubts creep in, so it’s a matter of fighting all of that off in real time while you’re racing.

I really respect 400-meter runners, and I always have, because it requires a lot of strength, mentally and physically, to push through one of those races. I’ve always admired athletes who are able to conquer that event.

Going off that mental aspect, you dealt with an Achilles issue for much of 2025. You seem to have become more introspective about where your career is long-term and your health. Now that you’re back to training, has that injury changed how you think about longevity at all?

GT: Yeah. Longevity is something I’ve thought about a lot, and I probably started thinking about it after my first injury in 2022. Coming back from that, and then having the best seasons of my career in 2023 and 2024, I proved to myself that bouncing back from injuries is very possible, and that you can come back even stronger. In fact, it's likely you'll come back even stronger.

I’ve realized it’s part of the ups and downs of sports. You hear people say you can’t get too high and you can’t get too low, and that's kind of embedded in that.

When I think about longevity, I look at athletes like Allyson Felix and Shelly-Ann [Fraser-Pryce], who had incredibly long careers. That depends on how you tackle your career while you’re in it. For me, it’s about taking care of myself, and things like sleep, nutrition, and training appropriately all tie into that.

I want a long, healthy career where I’m enjoying the sport, having fun, and of course, winning medals. That’s my guiding star. I kind of think less about quick, flashy times and more about setting myself up for a healthy, long career.

