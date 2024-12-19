Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen reveals Hailee Steinfeld's role in his success
The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed seeing superstar quarterback Josh Allen play his best football so far this season. Behind his impressive performances, the team is 11-3 entering Week 16 and appear to be a legitimate Super Bowl favorite.
Allen is the front-runner for the NFL MVP award, according to most, and has been playing at another level. Of course, his on-field success is not the only big news that the superstar quarterback has had this year.
Back in November, Allen got engaged. He popped the question to Hailee Steinfeld and now the two are preparing for a wedding.
With that being said, Steinfeld has also had a very positive impact on his football success on the field.
Recently, Allen opened up about how his fiancee has helped him have the best season of his career. He had a very honest answer that gave her a lot of credit.
“She’s been a huge part. The morale, the support. When I get home, she’s my biggest fan, my biggest supporter. She’s just the best,” Allen said.
Having a rock solid support system at home is extremely important for professional athletes. They face a lot of pressure and criticism throughout their careers. Allen has felt the benefit from having that support system.
During the 2024 NFL season, Allen has thrown for 3,395 yards, 25 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while completing 64.4 percent of his passes. He has also totaled 484 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.
At 28 years old, Allen has become arguably the most talked about player in the NFL this season. It would be shocking to see him end up not winning the MVP award.
Along with an MVP award would come a nice $1.5 million bonus incentive as well.
It's great to see Allen happy and engaged to Steinfeld. They seem to be great for each other and look to be very happy.
Hearing this kind of comment from Allen about how Steinfeld has helped him have on-field success shows just how important a loving home can really be.
Hopefully, Allen's magical year can continue in the playoffs and end up leading him to his first Super Bowl win.
