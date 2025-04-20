SI

Howie Roseman Credits Eagles Team Security Man 'Big Dom' for Unique NFL Draft Skill

Big Dom has a big role in the Eagles' draft preparations.

Blake Silverman

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Roseman with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally.
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Roseman with the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIX championship parade and rally. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dom DiSandro, better known as “Big Dom,” does a lot for the Philadelphia Eagles. Officially, he has a number of titles—senior adviser to the general manager, director of gameday coaching operations and chief security officer.

At the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX championship parade in February, coach Nick Sirianni said that "nobody does their job better in the National Football League than Big Dom does his." Apparently, part of that job is playing a big role in the Eagles' process in evaluating draft prospects.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman credited Big Dom as the best in the business for judging a prospect's character and deciding whether they would fit in Philadelphia. And that helps the Eagles' draft board fall into place ahead of the NFL draft.

“We do have objective criteria that we look at to take players off our board,” Roseman said earlier this week. We start with these basic principles of, ‘We will not draft because of this.’ When we get past those guys, then we obviously have a process we go through. That starts with Dom. I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’s the best in the National Football League, and in my opinion, all of sports, at what he does. His ability to not only gather information but to have a feel for people. And then we just have to make judgments. In those situations, those are a little bit more subjective, and that’s based on all the information we get.”

Big Dom celebrating the Super Bowl LIX win
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Graham with team security guard DiSandro after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Eagles hold the final selection in the first round (No. 32) in the 2025 NFL draft, which begins Thursday, April 24. In the previous two drafts, they selected defensive difference makers like Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. And Big Dom has had a big part in that process, helping Roseman identify the prospects who'd fit Philly's culture seamlessly.

