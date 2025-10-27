Giants RB Cam Skattebo in Good Spirits After Season-ending Injury
New York Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo has a relatively long road to recovery following his season-ending dislocated ankle injury that warranted emergency surgery not long after he fell to the grass at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
But despite what’s ahead, the Giants' fourth-round rookie with the infectious personality whose presence will be missed as Big Blue attempts to pull itself out of a 2-6 rut for the third time in as many years, Skattebo made sure to let head coach Brian Daboll know that his spirits were high.
“Yeah, they're good,” Dabol said of the energetic rookie. “I mean, as good as can be through text. But you feel for your players when they go down like that.”
The head coach, who declined to get into specifics about Skattebo’s injury, surgery, or recovery, said things went well.
“He's recovering, and obviously he'll be missed, but on the road to recovery,” Daboll said.
The head coach also revealed that he was texting with Skattebo, who per a team spokesperson has been discharged from the University of Pennsylvania Hospital Presbyterian campus on Monday afternoon, in the wee hours of the morning.
“He texted me pretty early today,” Daboll said. “He's just got an infectious personality. I got a text from him at 4:08 this morning. You know, so that's Skatt.”
No injury has been easy for Daboll and the Giants, and they have certainly seen a lot of them over time. But Skattebo has been something of a different story, given his infectious energy that, along with quarterback Jaxson Dart, has turbocharged the locker room.
“(He’s) a guy that has come in and sparked us with a lot of energy and toughness, but the personality that he has as well,” Daboll said. “But it's like all your other players that you're close with.
“These guys spend a lot of time together, meeting time, outside the building. And that's always a tough element in this game, when guys go down and get hurt. You hate to see it. Unfortunately, it's part of the business.”
With Skattebo headed to IR, Daboll said that Devin Singletary, who over the last three weeks has only seen 15 snaps on offense after seeing double digits in all but one game (Week 2), will likely see a larger role as part of the offensive backfield along with Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
The Giants are also likely to sign Dante “Turbo” Miller from the practice squad once Skattebo is officially placed on IR.
“We've got a week here to decide what we want to do,” Daboll said.
As for Skattebo, Daboll is pulling for the rookie to make it back, adding, “He's got a road ahead of him.
