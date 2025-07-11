The Athlete Lifestyle logo

See inside Josh Allen’s sick $8.5 million bachelor pad for sale after Hailee marriage

The Buffalo Bills quarterback is getting rid of his Southern California home after marrying the actress.

Matt Ryan

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Allen is now a married man and doesn’t need an $8.5 million California bachelor pad. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP listed his Dana Point home for sale after marrying Hailee Steinfeld at the end of May.

Allen and Steinfeld tied the knot in an fairytale-like wedding in Montecito, California, where Steinfeld wore several dresses and they had a next-level wedding cake.

Steinfeld, 28, already owns homes in California in Thousand Oaks where she is from and her main residence in Encino is an $8 million mansion with plenty of room for the 28-year-old Allen.

Allen also owns a nice home close to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo that is shockingly cheap.

Now, he’s ditching the Cali beach home he bought in 2023 for $7.2 million, selling it for the $8.5 million. The house is a 2,808-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Monarch Bay community near the ocean that comes with a private beach membership. See inside the home with lots of modern features (scroll through).

Allen is originally from Firebaugh, California, and owns a nut farm out there that also generates him millions of dollars.

He’s also on a six-year, $330 million contract with the Bills and married to a star actress. They can buy a home together wherever they want as long as the “wifey” is happy.

Josh Allen / Instagram
Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen enjoy wine by the beach / Josh Allen / Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

